

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Wednesday, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) said it remains on track to achieve previously communicated fiscal 2019 outlook, and provided sales growth guidance for the second quarter.



For fiscal 2019, the company continues to project net sales growth of 2 to 4 percent, driven by positive comparable sales and net new store contribution, partially offset by an adverse impact from changes in foreign currency exchange rates. Comparable sales are still expected to be up low-single digit percentage, on top of 3 percent rise last year.



For the second quarter, the company is now expecting net sales to be flat to up 2 percent, reflecting an adverse impact from changes in foreign currency exchange rates. Comparable sales are projected to be about flat, on 3 percent increase last year.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report sales growth of 2.4 percent to $3.68 billion for the year and sale growth of 2.9 percent to $866.69 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For the first quarter of fiscal 2019, the company reported a net loss of $19.16 million or $0.29 per share, narrower than $42.46 million or $0.62 per share last year.



Net sales increased to $733.97 million from last year's $730.90 million, including the adverse impact from changes in foreign currency exchange rates of approximately $16 million or 2 percent. Comparable sales increased 1 percent, on top of 5 percent rise last year.



The Street was looking for a loss of $0.44 per share on sales of $733.16 million.



