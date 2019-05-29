Technavio's latest market research report on the global betaine market predicts the market to witness a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. This research report segments the market by end-user (food and beverages, feed additives, personal care, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Rising demand for betaine as food and feed additives to promote market growth

The consumption of natural betaine has increased considerably in the recent years in different food products including confectionaries, cereal-based products, and other food items. Betaine has been gaining prominence as an additive to add nutritive value in dietary supplements and energy drinks. Thus, with the continuously growing food and beverages market, the demand for betaine as a food additive is anticipated to surge considerably in the upcoming years. Furthermore, betaine is also becoming popular as an animal feed additive as it improves carcass quality by decreasing fat and protein deposition. Hence, with increasing consumption of betaine as a feed additive for animals and birds in the rapidly growing poultry and cattle farming industry, the global betaine market is anticipated to witness significant growth during the next few years.

Food and beverages segment will garner the highest share

Food and beverages end-user segment will garner the largest betaine market share during the forecast period owing to the growing use of betaine as a food additive to improve the nutritive value of food supplements. The consumption of natural betaine derived from sugar beet is expected to increase over the forecast period. It is used in confectionaries and cereal-based products.

"There is a surge in the consumption of food and beverages across the globe owing to the rise in global population. This is encouraging food manufacturers across the globe to increase their production capacity, which will further drive the food additives market. Therefore, the rising production of food and beverages to cater to the growing population will boost the demand for betaine during the next few years." says a senior research analyst at Technavio.

Betaine to witness fastest adoption in the APAC region.

APAC will witness the fastest betaine market growth owing to the exponential increase in demand for food and beverages to cater to the needs of the surging population in emerging economies. Betaine-based food additives are increasingly being consumed in advanced economies including Japan, India, South Korea, and China. Furthermore, the demand for animal feed is also growing in the region due to the increasing number of government initiatives targeted towards supporting livestock farmers. Consequently, favorable government initiatives and increased food and beverage consumption in the region will foster the betaine market during the forecast period. Betaine is also used in skin care products because of its anti-aging and skin-whitening properties. The rising aging population in India and China will drive the consumption of betaine-based personal care products.

