sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 29.05.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 607 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

14,265 Euro		-0,02
-0,14 %
WKN: 852608 ISIN: SE0000108227 Ticker-Symbol: SKFB 
Aktie:
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
SKF AB B Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SKF AB B 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,762
13,994
14:30
13,89
13,965
13:00
29.05.2019 | 14:13
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Announcement of Change in the Total Number of Votes in AB SKF

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to a conversion of shares from Series A to Series B in accordance with AB SKF's Articles of Association, the Company confirms the following.

As per 29 May the Company's share capital amounts to SEK 1,138,377,670 and the total number of shares amounts to 33,110,809 shares of Series A and 422,240,259 shares of Series B. The number of votes in the Company amounts to 75,334,834.

AB SKF does not hold any own shares.

Aktiebolaget SKF

(publ)

This is information that AB SKF is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication at 14:00 CET on 29 May 2019.

For further information, please contact:

PRESS: Theo Kjellberg, Director, Press Relations
tel: 46-31-337-6576, mobile: 46-725-776576, e-mail: theo.kjellberg@skf.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS: Patrik Stenberg, Head of Investor Relations
Patrik Stenberg, 46-31-337-2104; 46-705-472-104; patrik.stenberg@skf.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skf/r/announcement-of-change-in-the-total-number-of-votes-in-ab-skf,c2828422

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/637/2828422/1054017.pdf

full release as pdf


© 2019 PR Newswire