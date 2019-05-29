Westchester Publishing Services Announces Agreement With ASCE (The American Society of Civil Engineers)

To Provide US-based Editorial and Offshore Composition Services for Engineering Journals

DANBURY, Conn., May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westchester Publishing Services announced today that it has reached an agreement with ASCE (The American Society of Civil Engineers), the leading membership organization for civil engineering professionals. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, it is the oldest national engineering society in the United States. Under the agreement, Westchester will be providing US-based editorial services and offshore composition (typesetting) services for several of ASCE's leading engineering journals. Westchester's market-leading U.S. editorial project management staff and network of U.S. copyeditors, as well as its offshore composition typesetting operation that handles complex content including LaTeX journal production, were critical factors for ASCE in selecting Westchester to handle its pre-press production work. Westchester has supported ASCE on its book program since 2017, and its steps to support ASCE's journals program allow Westchester to expand its resources devoted to supporting ASCE and other engineering publishers. ASCE was founded in 1852 and publishes over 3,900 journal articles and 60-70 books each year.



"We are excited to partner with Westchester for journal services. Our authors and editors value high-quality copyediting and service. The Westchester Client Portal, an online platform giving us real-time access to check on the status of manuscripts and review author correspondence, is critical for us to provide the service our authors expect," commented Angela Cochran, Managing Director and Publisher.

"Westchester is proud to have been selected by ASCE to handle pre-press production for a number of their prestigious journals, in addition to the work we've done to support their book program in recent years," commented Paul J. Crecca, President & CEO at Westchester. Chief Revenue Officer, Tyler M. Carey, added, "The relationship with ASCE has been a very collaborative one, with our and their staff extensively exploring workflows specific to each journal, customizations to Westchester's cloud-based Client Portal, and calibrations to ensure top quality editorial services specific to ASCE's journal style guide. Westchester's staff feel the resulting work is the product of a true partnership that is allowing us to both grow our capabilities. We look forward to continued work with ASCE for years to come."

About Westchester Publishing Services:

Founded in 1969, Westchester Publishing Services is the only US employee-owned company concentrating in editorial, composition, design, and digital conversion services. Westchester Publishing Services has been a trusted partner to the US publishing industry for decades with clients including Macmillan, Harvard University Press, W.W. Norton, The MIT Press, Bloomsbury, and UCL Press. In 2014, Westchester Publishing Services became a 100% employee-owned company through an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP). In 2017, Westchester Publishing Services launched a new division, Westchester K-12 Publishing Services, based in Dayton, Ohio, to serve the needs of educational publishers. In 2018, Westchester Publishing Services launched Westchester Publishing Services UK, based in Stratford upon Avon, to provide added services for publishers in the UK, and Europe.

About ASCE:

The American Society of Civil Engineers represents more than 150,000 members of the civil engineering profession in 177 countries. Founded in 1852, ASCE is the nation's oldest engineering society.

ASCE stands at the forefront of a profession that plans, designs, constructs, and operates society's economic and social engine - the built environment - while protecting and restoring the natural environment.

Through the expertise of its active membership, ASCE is a leading provider of technical and professional conferences and continuing education, the world's largest publisher of civil engineering content, and an authoritative source for codes and standards that protect the public.

www.asce.org