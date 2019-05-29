Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 29, 2019) - Asterion Cannabis Inc. (P.ASTR) ("Asterion" or the "Company") and Asterion Australia Pty Ltd ("Asterion Australia"), the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, announces that Asterion Australia has entered into a strategic advisory services agreement with Mr. John Wagner, a Non-Executive Director of Wagners Holding Company Limited (ASX: WGN) ("Wagners"). Pursuant to the agreement, Mr. Wagner has been appointed as a Strategic Advisor to the Board of Directors of Asterion Australia and Asterion's Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Wagner is one of the co-founders of Wagners and has been involved with Wagners since its inception. He has been instrumental in developing Wagners into one of the leading construction materials producers in South East Queensland. Mr. Wagner is also the inaugural Chair of Darling Downs Tourism and was the inaugural chair of the Toowoomba and Surat Basin Enterprises.

Wagners had a significant role in assisting Asterion and Asterion Australia in securing the appropriate piece of land in Toowoomba, Australia on which to construct and house approximately 40 hectares (99 acres) of cutting-edge, secure, purpose-built greenhouses for the production of high-quality medicinal cannabis (the "Queensland Facility").

Mr. John Wagner commented, "I am very pleased to support Asterion and its plans to develop a state of the art facility at Wellcamp Airport, it is an exciting opportunity and one that will bring many economic benefits to the region."

Asterion's Chairman and CEO, Mr. Stephen Van Deventer commented, "We are extremely pleased to have established a strong following of support from Wagners. They are globally recognized as one of Queensland's largest construction materials and service providers who add value across several industries. Having John Wagner as an advisor will assist in fostering long-term and deeply-rooted community and strategic relationships for Asterion in Australia."

About Wagners

Wagners is an Australian company focused on the production and sale of construction materials. Wagners is an innovative service provider and a producer of new generation building materials. From a foundation as an independently owned company nearly 30 years ago in Toowoomba, Australia, Wagners is now an ASX-listed operator in domestic and international markets and one of Queensland's largest construction materials and mining services companies.

The Wagner family developed the Toowoomba Wellcamp Airport, the first public airport to be constructed in Australia in 50 years. It was built entirely with private money and completed in less than 20 months. Toowoomba Wellcamp Airport has become a thriving international airport and a regional international gateway.

In 2009, Wagners was acknowledged by the Premier of Queensland at the Smart Business Awards as the company that had made the most significant impact on regional Queensland in the state's 150-year history. In 2018 Wagners was inducted into the Queensland Business Leaders Hall of Fame in recognition of their intrepid entrepreneurship in successfully completing highly challenging infrastructure projects nationally and internationally.

Celebrating 30 years of operations, Wagners is constantly striving for innovative, effective and economic solutions, when supplying for the construction and mining industry both within Australia and internationally.

About Asterion

Asterion is a Canadian medicinal cannabis company with operations in Australia, specializing in medical cannabis and is focused on becoming an industry leader in next-generation cannabis products. The Company is focused on the future of precision agriculture and aims to produce the highest quality of genetically uniform cannabis strains, at an affordable price.

The Company is led by a team of highly experienced executives with over 120 years of combined experience in medical cannabis, renewable energy, capital markets, and other highly relevant sectors across North America, Oceania, Europe, Africa and Asia.

