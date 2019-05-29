

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - There are not much economic announcements on Wednesday other than State Street Investor Confidence Index and Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index for May.



U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open significantly lower.



Asian shares finished lower, while European shares are falling.



Deepening U.S.-China trade worries is persistently disturbing investor sentiments.



As of 7.50 am ET, the Dow futures were down 167.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were losing 15.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were declining 53.75 points.



The major U.S. averages pulled back well off their early highs and firmly into negative territory on Tuesday. The Dow slumped 237.92 points or 0.9 percent to 25,347.77, the Nasdaq dropped 29.66 points or 0.4 percent to 7,607.35 and the S&P 500 slid 23.67 points or 0.8 percent to 2,802.39.



On the economic front, Redbook data, a weekly measure of comparable store sales at chain stores, discounters, and department stores, for the week will be published at 8.55 am ET. The store sales in the prior week was up 5.2 percent.



Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index for May will be published at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 6, up from 3 in the prior month.



State Street Investor Confidence Index for May will be released at 10.00 am ET. In the prior week, the Index was up at 72.9.



Two year FRN Note auction will be held at 11.30 am ET and 7-year Treasury Note auction will be held at 1.00 pm



Asian stocks fell broadly on Wednesday. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index recovered from an early slide to end the session up 4.79 points or 0.16 percent at 2,914.70. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dropped 0.57 percent to 27,235.71.



Japanese shares fell. The benchmark Nikkei gave up 256.77 points or 1.21 percent to 21,003.37 while the broader Topix index closed 0.94 percent lower at 1,536.41.



Australian markets ended lower. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 44.80 points or 0.69 percent to 6,440 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended down 43.80 points or 0.67 percent at 6,536.60.



European shares are falling. France's CAC 40 is down 90.96 points or 1.73 percent. Germany's DAX is declining 155.84 points or 1.29 percent. FTSE 100 of U.K. is slipping 93.21 points or 1.28 percent. Swiss Market Index is down 118.99 points or 1.23 percent.



Eurozone's leading Blue Chip index,Euro Stoxx 50, is declining 1.46 percent.



