SpendEdge has announced the release of their Global Translation and Localization Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

The spend momentum of the translation and localization services category is primarily attributed to the wide-scale immigration that is being observed across the significant economies. This is necessitating the adoption of language translation services to suit the immigrant's documents to that of the host countries. Most of the MNCs tend to float marketing campaigns across different regions to propagate their product and services portfolio. This is creating substantial demand for translation and localization services on a global scale.

The healthcare enterprises in the US are largely dependent on medical translation service providers with multilingual expertise for their healthcare communications across multiple regions. This is propelling the spend growth of the translation and localization services in the region. An increase in the intra-trade activities among the countries in the EU is driving the demand for the translation services segment, which is promoting the overall growth of the translation and localization services category.

This translation and localization services procurement research report offers a scrupulous analysis of the supply market forecasts, sustainability, and negotiation strategies of top suppliers and buyers. Also, it also provides information on the total cost of ownership outlook and strategy to cut down on costs.

"The ability to secure the confidentiality of data is one of the critical supplier selection criteria for this category. It is advised that buyers partner with suppliers that are ISO 27001 certified," says SpendEdge procurement expert Tridib Bora.

This translation and localization services procurement research report has identified the following factors to influence the category growth:

Rapid demand for translation of import and export documents will drive the category

Changes in technology will have a high impact on translation and localization service

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the professional services category offer information on critical cost drivers and category pricing strategies to help the buyers achieve significant cost-savings. The report provides information on supplier performance benchmarking criteria to help buyers reduce spend and establish better SLAs. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports offer category management insights and procurement best practices for the category.

Report scope snapshot: Translation and Localization Services

Category ecosystem

Market favorability index for suppliers

Competitiveness index for suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Category management enablers

Procurement organization

Category enablers

Category definition

Category hierarchy

Category scope

Category map

