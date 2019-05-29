American Diversified Holdings Corp.: The CBK Klub Establishes Wholesale Division Offering Special Pricing, Free Initial Orders and Product Displays for Web Based and Retail CBD Customers

DEL MAR, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 29, 2019 / American Diversified Holdings Corporation (OTC PINK: ADHC) announced today its Cannabis operating division THE CBD KLUB is establishing a wholesale division catering to web based retailers and retail stores. Special product offerings, free initial orders, product displays and unique customer interaction strategies will be available to qualified customers committing to volume orders.

"The CBD market is exploding for retailers and internet resellers. THE CBD KLUB is prepping to access that market with a unique customer experience that will serve to tap into this multi billion dollar market," commented ADHC. "We are transitioning management and refocusing our cannabis operations to gain traction in the sector. Analysts are extremely optimistic on the future of the CBD industry, highlighted by Brightview Research's projection of a $22 Billion market in the next few years."

Interested customers should contact THE CBD KLUB at FREECBDTEA@YAHOO.COM to initiation the distribution channel.

American Diversified Holdings Corporation ("ADHC"-OTC) is a holding company that provides executive management, corporate governance, administrative support, financial advice, and introductions to capital sources to various micro-cap private and public companies that have proven revenues and business models. TheCBDKlub is a unique E-commerce platform connecting consumers suppliers manufacturers and growers of Cannabis with emphasis on CBD for both humans and pets.

This press release contains forward-looking statements pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company's plans to change and are in no way intended to guarantee that the Company will be successful in executing its plans. Common stock currently trades on the over-the-counter under the symbol ADHC. This press release in no way constitutes any recommendation regarding the securities of ADHC or its affiliates. Any person reading this press release is advised that this release should be considered in the light of all facts and circumstances regarding the business and financial condition and prospects of ADHC, and no reference has been made that this release contains all information.

CONTACT:

ADHCinvestor@gmail.com

Tel: 858-259-4534

SOURCE: American Diversified Holdings Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/546915/The-CBK-Klub-Establishes-Wholesale-Division-Offering-Special-Pricing-Free-Initial-Orders-and-Product-Displays-for-Web-Based-and-Retail-CBD-Customers