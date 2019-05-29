uBid Holdings, Inc.: uBid Holdings Up-Lists and Begins Trading on the OTCQB

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / May 29, 2019 / uBid Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: UBID) (the "Company" or "uBid"), a diversified holding company, announced today that its stock has commenced trading on the OTCQB Market ("OTCQB") after successfully up-listing from the OTC Pink Market.

As a verified market with efficient access to U.S. investors, the OTCQB helps companies build shareholder value with a goal of enhancing liquidity and achieving fair valuation. Multiple reporting standards also give OTCQB companies the flexibility to control reporting costs and complexity, while still providing investors with a premium market for their securities.

The OTCQB platform enables companies to provide current public information that investors need to analyze, value and trade a security. Greater visibility is also found through a large network of data distributors and media partners which ensures that trade data, news and disclosures are available to broker-dealers, market data providers, and investors.

The OTCQB platform also offers better trading since investors get an exchange-comparable experience with convenient trading through their preferred broker or financial advisor who normally require a minimum QB status, transparent pricing with real-time quotes, and trusted transparency.

uBid Chief Executive Officer Ketan Thakker commented, "We have recently hit a number of important milestones for uBid as we begin to execute on our business plan. Today's announcement of our up-listing to the OTCQB is another important step for us which helps to expand the audience of investors that can invest in the Company. We are dedicated to taking the necessary steps to drive shareholder value for our investors."

About uBid Holdings, Inc.

uBid Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: UBID) is a diversified holding company whose strategic plan is to acquire interests in young businesses, and provide financing, advice and guidance to assist them in realizing their potential. It continues to identify and evaluate potential acquisitions that its management believes will create shareholder value and a return on investment. For more information, visit: ubidholdings.com.

Ubid, Uwin, Usave, it is all about U! It isn't just a clever tag line it spells out exactly how uBid feels about what it does. Whether it is smart devices, sports memorabilia or a trip to Bahamas, uBid has a single-minded focus on saving you money by allowing you to determine how much you pay for any item. uBid makes the process easy to understand, engaging and fun. Its customers are its inspiration; they motivate uBid to seek out better, more valuable products, allowing uBid more opportunities to save money by determining what its customers want to pay for it. Its online marketplace provides the perfect outlet for manufacturers, retailers, distributors, and other suppliers to sell all types of products to a base of highly motivated consumers. For more information, visit: http://www.ubid.com and http://www.skyauction.com.

