Trianz Announces its Sponsorship at Snowflake Summit to Showcase its Industry First Automated Enterprise Data Migration Solution to Snowflake - SHIFT

SANTA CLARA, California, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trianz, a global digital transformation consulting and technology services firm, today announced its sponsorship at Snowflake Summit to showcase SHIFT, its proprietary - and the industry's first - automated enterprise data migration solution to Snowflake. Trianz is also a Gold Sponsor of the event, to be held between June 3 and 6 in San Francisco.

Snowflake Summit 2019 is the San Mateo-headquartered Snowflake Computing's inaugural user conference, expected to be one of the world's premier data and analytics conventions this year.

SHIFT's unique, highly automated migration technology makes migration to Snowflake time and effort efficient; a feature that draws from Trianz' business theme, 'Digital Evolution Simplified.' Other distinguishing features include its ability to (a) quickly spin up Snowflake to ingest Salesforce data and enrich this data with other data; (b) share business' Salesforce data with Snowflake analysts; (c) perform data migrations quickly, accurately, and effectively.

"Industry reports forecast the data migration market size to be over $11 billion by 2022-2024. Against this backdrop - coupled with the continuous and swift evolution of technology - enterprises are constantly looking out for cost-effective, legacy migration solutions. SHIFT is Trianz' specialized offering for businesses wanting to overcome the challenges an evolving migration landscape is posing by the day," President at Trianz, Rollen Roberson, said in a statement.

Matthew Feyling, Vice President of Analytics Practice at Trianz added, "Snowflake Summit 2019 is the most opportune platform to unveil SHIFT to the larger technology community. We are certain it will be received very well by the audience through the three-day summit's seven speaking tracks, 80 sessions and a networking exposition of 1,500 Snowflake partners, customers and industry peers."

SHIFT accurately and reliably migrates over 95% of legacy data platforms to Snowflake's state-of-the-art, cloud architecture without compromising on the quality aspect. Enterprises benefit from better efficiency and productivity, lower costs, reduced risk, increased scalability and agility, and enhanced security.

The Analytics Group at Trianz builds approachable digital solutions that provide demonstrable long-term value. The firm specializes in leveraging integrated analytics to uncover the business value of data, enabling real-time insights-based enhanced decision making through robust analytics platforms and frameworks.

About Trianz:

Trianz simplifies digital evolutions through effective strategies and excellence in execution. Collaborating with business and technology leaders, we help formulate and execute operational strategies to achieve intended business outcomes by bringing the best of consulting, technology experiences and execution models. Powered by knowledge, research, and perspectives, we enable clients to transition to a digital enterprise by leveraging Cloud, Analytics, Digital, Infrastructure and Security paradigms. With offices in Silicon Valley, Washington DC Metro, Rosemont, Chicago, Austin, Boston, Denver, Irvine, Raleigh, San Francisco, Seattle, New York, Dubai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai, we serve Fortune 1000 and emerging organizations across industries globally. For more information, visit www.trianz.com.

Trianz Media Team

Media.Contact@trianz.com

+1-408-387-5800

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/626944/Trianz_Logo.jpg