Sitecore expands SBOS team with new leadership and investment in key verticals

Offers customers best practices and key insights across business-to-business, financial services, health care, hospitality, manufacturing, and retail verticals

SAN FRANCISCO, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitecore, a global leader in digital experience management software, today announced an enhanced focus on its Sitecore Business Optimization Strategies (SBOS) team with new leadership and deepened resources. The enhanced focus on SBOS will help Sitecore clients and partners gain access to industry-specific best practices curated from years of experience in Sitecore-powered digital experience transformations.

Specifically, Sitecore has hired industry veteran and digital transformation thought-leader Vijayanta Gupta, as vice president of Strategy & Industries. Gupta has extensive experience in this space, with leadership tenures at Adobe, Accenture, Microsoft and Tata Consultancy Services.

Gupta will be expanding resources and strengthening the bench of the team, as the company is extending significant resources to enhance this critical service. Key resources and focus will include furthering expertise in industries such as business to business, financial services, health care, hospitality, manufacturing and retail. Overall, the team will continue to offer clients and partners best practices to prioritize investments and shape digital experience transformation journeys.

"Every brand, irrespective of their size and industry, needs to take a personalized digital-first approach to remain relevant to their customers and to become hyper-competitive within their industries," said Vijayanta Gupta, vice president of Strategy & Industries of Sitecore. "SBOS is at the heart of this critical business transformation process, guiding clients to lead in their industries. Sitecore's executive team is fully behind our expansion of the bench and resources for SBOS, and we are excited to build on this class-leading successful program - a key competitive advantage for our clients and partners, and consequently for Sitecore."

"Brands are looking to vendors for help increasing customer experience maturity and aligning digital goals to strategic business objectives," said Melissa Webster, vice president, Content & Digital Media Technologies at IDC. "Vendors that can help marketing organizations evolve their processes, methodologies, and organizational strategies - and optimize the digital experience as new channels and technologies evolve - are strategic partners in digital transformation."

"We engaged with Sitecore's SBOS team for assistance with our personalization efforts on our U.S. branded website. We wanted to better understand the product's capabilities and how Sitecore would enable our business to transform the consumer experience," said Brenda Tharp, senior business relationship manager for Digital at McCormick and Company. "We were very pleased with our interactions with SBOS, as the process allowed our business units to engage and improve our understanding of the inherent value of Sitecore's platform. This ultimately pushed our personalization project through the finish line, while empowering McCormick to own our unique connected consumer transformation."

Examples of the SBOS team working behind the scenes to enable customer success can be found at sitecore.com/customers.

About Sitecore

Sitecore is a global leader in digital experience management software that combines content management, commerce, and customer insights. The Sitecore Experience Cloud empowers marketers to deliver personalized content in real time and at scale across every channel-before, during, and after a sale. More than 5,200 brands--including American Express, Carnival Cruise Lines, Kimberly-Clark, and L'Oréal--have trusted Sitecore to deliver the personalized interactions that delight audiences, build loyalty, and drive revenue.

