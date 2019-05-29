Lambda Open Global Partner Node Election

BEIJING, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / May 29, 2019 / Lambda Global Partner Node election has announced on BISSExchange on 17th May, which has opened partner node voting system. Lambda is a secure, reliable, and infinitely scalable decentralized storage network that enables data storage, data integrity check, security verification, and marketplace for storage-related services on the Lambda Chain Consensus Network. Lambda is to promote the decentralization of the Internet, with the goal of creating a storage infrastructure for the next generation of blockchain. The launch of the election also contributes to this original intention. Lambda Global Partner Node Plan insists on the principle of community self-governance to maximize the participation from supporters.

Key features of Partner Node Reward System

Total rewards of a partner node consist of two parts: the partner node reward and the user reward.

Daily Reward of 50,000 LAMB

During the Lambda testnet period, the elected partner nodes of the day will share a total of 50,000 LAMB according to the proportion that each of these nodes earned in the total voting. 50% of the reward will go to the elected partner node owners and 50% will go to the voters who have voted for them that day. Below are the rules used to calculate partner nodes' rewards and voters' rewards:

Partner Node Reward: (cumulative votes earned / UTC natural day total votes) x (50,000 LAMB x 50%) Voter's Reward: (Cumulative votes cast by the voter/ UTC natural day total votes) x (50,000 LAMB x 50%)

Additional Rewards

During the testnet period, the top three newly elected partner nodes and their voters will share a bonus reward of 50,000 LAMB!

The rewards will be distributed as follows:

First place winner: 25,000 LAMB Second place winner: 15,000 LAMB Third place winner: 10,000 LAMB

The voters who have voted for the top three partner nodes will get bonus rewards which will be distributed as follows:

Voters who have voted for the first-place partner node will be rewarded as follows: Votes cast by the voter/ total current votes of partner nodes* (50,000 LAMB*50%). Voters who have voted for the second-place partner node will be rewarded as follows: Votes cast by the voter / total current votes of partner nodes* (50,000 LAMB*30%). Voters who have voted for the second-place partner node will be rewarded as follows: Votes cast by the voter / total current votes of partner nodes (50,000 LAMB *20%).

Mainnet Reward

After Lambda's main net launch, global partner nodes and all the voters will share an annualized return of approximately 30% of Lambda's annual revenue.

Partners' Reward

Since its inception, Lambda has established strategic cooperation with IOST, a famous public chain project, and some overseas KOLs, who have been continuously helping with Lambda's ecological development. All IOST nodes elected as Lambda's partners will be rewarded 1,000 LAMB by the Lambda Foundation for their voting support. All Lambda overseas KOLs will be rewarded 1,000LAMB by the Lambda Foundation for their voting support.

Lambda has successfully to activate the testnet,120 PB worth of data storage pledge by storage miners. While the election has begun, elected partner node included Butterfly Capital, Huobi Pool, Star Chain Technology, Blockchain value investment community, Jidou Capital, Feiniao Community, Anrong Node, BISS, Star Fund, LAMB Pacific, SSS nodes, Meta Node, BCV Wallet, Wutong Community, Big Block Exchange, Metropolis VC, BCTOPIA, Lambda believers.

Lambda and BISS exchange support one-click voting here https://lambda.biss.com/#/vote

CONTACT:

Name: Patti Lin

Email: Patti.lin@lambda.im

SOURCE: Lambda

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/546936/Lambda-Open-Global-Partner-Node-Election