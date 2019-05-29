Connekt to Present at the 9th Annual LD Micro Invitational

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 29, 2019 / Connekt, an innovative technology company activating smarter TV experiences that audiences love, today announced that it will be presenting at the 9th annual LD Micro Invitational on Tuesday, June 4, at 3:20 PM PST / 6:20 PM EST. Connekt Executive Chairman Sanford Weisman will be on-site and available for one-on-one meetings with institutional investors, private equity investors and VCs.

"In just a short time, Connekt has changed the way TV advertising works," said Weisman. "The company continues to experience exceptional growth, driven by a strong demand for the smart TV ad, content and commerce opportunities that the platform provides for its partners."

Connekt's patented, AI-driven software, installed in millions of smart TV's, transforms TV commercials into interactive experiences. Send coupons to your smartphone, buy movie tickets, purchase a product or even order a pizza from your local store in real time. Top advertisers, such as Procter and Gamble, Chipotle, Target, Audi and Eli Lilly, are using Connekt's platform to drive direct response for their TV advertising while generating compelling new data on commercial viewership and interaction. The company also powers over 100 e-commerce stores for major TV and cable networks like ABC, allowing them to monetize top-rated programs.

"This year's Invitational will showcase some of the most unique names in the financial world, from early-stage start-ups to well-established names on the national exchanges," stated Chris Lahiji, while waiting in the longest TSA line in history. "Even though LD has emerged as one of the largest and most influential organizations in the space, our focus has never deviated from showcasing some of the more interesting businesses in the world to our ever growing community."

The LD Micro Invitational will take place June 4th and 5th in Los Angeles, at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel, will feature 230 companies, and will be attended by over 1,000 individuals.

To learn more about Connekt and to schedule a meeting at the LD Micro Invitational, you can book an appointment through the conference web portal or call Connekt directly at 201-362-2820.

About Connekt

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space.

What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential events annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

