

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stocks are likely to come under pressure in early trading on Wednesday, extending the pullback seen over the course of the previous session. The major index futures are currently pointing to a lower open for the markets, with the Dow futures down by 196 points.



Worries about a further escalation of the U.S.-China trade dispute may weigh on the markets amid concerns China may seek to weaponize its dominance in rare earth minerals.



Reports suggest China is considering restricting the export of rare earth minerals, which are crucial for the U.S. technology industry.



The latest developments on the trade front have added fuel to investor fears that the dispute between the U.S. and China could escalate into a full-fledged trade war.



Trade war worries have increased the appeal of safe havens such as U.S. treasuries, resulting in a sharp decline in bond yields.



The slump in bond yields has in turn added to concerns that the U.S. could be headed for a recession or at least a notable slowdown in the pace of economic growth.



Treasuries are seeing further upside this morning, driving the yield on the benchmark ten-year note down to its lowest level since September of 2017.



Overall trading activity may remain somewhat subdued, however, as a lack of major U.S. economic data is likely to keep some traders on the sidelines.



Traders may look ahead to the release of reports on first quarter GDP, pending home sales and personal income and spending in the coming days.



Stocks moved notably lower over the course of the trading session on Tuesday after failing to sustain an initial move to the upside. With the downturn on the day, the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 fell to two-month closing lows.



The major averages pulled back well off their early highs and firmly into negative territory. The Dow slumped 237.92 points or 0.9 percent to 25,347.77, the Nasdaq dropped 29.66 points or 0.4 percent to 7,607.35 and the S&P 500 slid 23.67 points or 0.8 percent to 2,802.39.



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower during trading on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index tumbled by 1.2 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell by 0.6 percent.



The major European markets have also shown notable moves to the downside on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index has plunged by 2 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the German DAX Index are both down by 1.6 percent.



In commodities trading, crude oil futures are tumbling $1.71 to $57.43 a barrel after rising $0.51 to $59.14 a barrel on Tuesday. Meanwhile, after sliding $6.50 to $1,277.10 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are climbing $7 to $1,284.10 an ounce.



On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 109.29 yen compared to the 109.38 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Tuesday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1155 compared to yesterday's $1.1160.



