The global health and wellness market is expected to post a CAGR of about 6% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the global health and wellness market is the increasing incidence of chronic diseases, stress, and other adverse health conditions. Various chronic health conditions including diabetes, blood pressure, asthma, cancer, arthritis, and dementia are causing alarm among consumers. This is encouraging consumers to focus on preventive measures often offered by health and wellness products and services industry. Moreover, vendors in the market are targeting at increasing the overall consumer expenditure on preventive care products for chronic diseases. In addition, other factors such as the rising incidence of stress and other health-related issues are driving consumers to spend on fitness equipment, healthcare devices, and supplementary diets. These factors will foster the growth of the health and wellness market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the growing influence of thermal spas and mineral springs will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its significant growth over the forecast period. This global health and wellness market 2019-2023research report also analyses other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global health and wellness market: Growing influence of thermal and mineral springs and spas

The growing influence of thermal and mineral springs and spas will foster the health and wellness market. Spas and health resorts are using therapeutic waters sourced from natural thermal/mineral springs across Europe, North America, and Asia. Various physical and mental conditions including bronchitis, circulation disorders, asthma and others have led to a growing demand for thermal springs and spas worldwide. This will eventually drive the global health and wellness market during the forecast period.

"The number of operational spas in the US has grown considerably in the recent years. Major spa operators are increasingly focusing on deploying therapeutic waters including iodine-bromine waters for treating cardiovascular conditions. In addition, techniques such as hydrosulfuric healing and hydropathic healing are increasingly being adopted by modern spas for treating chemical and heat burns. Such rising influence of thermal and mineral springs and spas will eventually contribute to the global health and wellness market growth during the forecast period," says a senior research analyst at Technavio.

Global health and wellness market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global health and wellness market by product (health and wellness food; wellness tourism; beauty and personal care products; preventive and personalized health; and fitness equipment) and geographic regions (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).

North America led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America respectively. The market growth in North America can be attributed to the high demand for health and wellness products and services in the US and Canada owing to the increasing obesity levels and high prevalence of chronic diseases in these economies. Furthermore, the increasing number of new product launches in the packaged health and wellness food sector and other categories will foster growth of the health and wellness market in North America.

