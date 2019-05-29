Falcon Technologies Announces Formation of Scientific Advisory Panel

SACRAMENTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 29, 2019 / Falcon Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: FLCN) announced today that it has formed a Scientific Advisory Panel to guide the company in advanced product development, intellectual property protection, clinical research and licensing agreements as the company continues to unveil its business plan. The members of the company's Scientific Advisory Panel have unparalleled scientific expertise. They also have significant commercialization experience in healthcare products that are currently sold in the United States.

Falcon Technologies is a public company focused on the marketing, sale, and distribution of CBD products and products derived from industrial hemp. The Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018, Public Law 115-334 (the 2018 Farm Bill), which, among other things removed the plant Cannabis sativa L. or "hemp" from the Controlled Substances Act has dramatically increased the need for CBD science and and to educate the public on CBD products such as the ones Falcon are developing. The 2018 Farm Bill has also dramatically increased the demand for hemp-derived products. Falcon is 100 percent focused on the development, marketing and sale of CBD products and hemp-derived products.

William J. Delgado, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Falcon Technologies stated, "I believe we will surprise our shareholders with the world class background and experience of the individuals that have agreed to join our Advisory Panel. In the world of cannabis and industrial hemp, it is important that we have advisors who have experience running some of the largest healthcare companies and institutions in the world. These are high quality individuals with impeccable credentials that will provide Falcon with invaluable experience from running the titans of healthcare whether that experience came from the commercial sector or the academic sector."

About Falcon Technologies, Inc. (a/k/a Eco-Growth Strategies, Inc.)

Falcon Technologies, Inc. (a/k/a Eco-Growth Strategies, Inc.) is a nutraceutical company developing a range of CBD-based products. The company's mission is to employ best practice science to source, manufacture and package all of its CBD products from within the United States. The company performs farm site visits and manufacturing site visits and sources its products from only the highest quality hemp farms and processors in North America. The company also aims to launch a line of CBD products specially formulated for animals by the end of 2019.

CBD Disclaimer

The statements made regarding CBD products including our future products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The efficacy of these products and the testimonials made have not been confirmed by FDA- approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. All information presented here is not meant as a substitute for or alternative to information from health care practitioners. Please consult your healthcare professional about potential interactions or other possible complications before using any product. The Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act requires this notice.

SAFE HARBOR ACT

Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

