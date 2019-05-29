The Yale International Clinic exemplifies a global initiative to provide free healthcare and health education to children

Newport Beach, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 29, 2019) - Vivera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company focused on non-addictive pain management, today announces its involvement with the Yale International Clinic. A collaboration between the Yale School of Medicine, the Instituto Tecnológico de Santo Domingo (INTEC), and sponsors including Vivera, the clinic's mission is to bring much-needed, acute medical and dental care to children to improve their health, wellness, and quality of life.

Pediatricians, Dr. Marietta Vazquez and Dr. Melissa Campbell, pediatric dentist Dr. Tyrone Rodriguez, pediatric dentistry fellow Dr. William Keaton, and four pediatric residents, all from Yale, joined forces with over 60 volunteer students and recent graduates from INTEC for the clinic's inaugural launch. They traveled to the rural community of Gualey in the Dominican Republic, a country that has one of the highest infant mortality rates in Latin America, where many children have never seen a doctor or dentist.

"Tropical diseases are prevalent throughout the Dominican Republic, but with no running water and little electricity, Gualey residents, and children in particular, are at a higher risk," said Dr. Marietta Vazquez, M.D., Director of the Yale Pediatric Global Health Track Program. "We wanted to create an impactful educational and clinical experience, but we weren't entirely sure what to expect."

Poor road conditions meant their bus couldn't make it all the way to Gualey, so the group carried supplies in by foot and managed to set up a makeshift clinic in a local school. When their generator didn't arrive, the Mayor of Gualey scrambled to provide one as it was needed to perform dental work. They set up a pharmacy, a treatment room for immediate care, an education room and eight mini operating rooms for dental procedures.

"We were able to treat 400 patients over two days which is more than anticipated. We provided them with vaccines, anti-parasite medications, creams, dental work and health education," added Dr. Marietta Vazquez. "Everyone from Gualey was so thankful. It was a really beautiful collaboration, and none of it would have been possible without sponsors like Vivera Pharmaceuticals. We went with the intention to help and educate, but in the end, I think we were the ones who were impacted the most."

"It's quite remarkable what the team was able to accomplish in just a few days, given the conditions," said Olivia Karpinski, Co-founder and Director of Vivera. "We were thrilled to support their efforts and we sincerely hope that this is just the beginning of an amazing partnership that can help these children, one community at a time."

The Yale International Clinic plans to continue its efforts with annual trips to communities in need with the hope of making a difference.



Fig 1. Yale International Clinic in Gualey, Dominican Republic



To view an enhanced version of Fig 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6166/45123_9480a0ef842aba0c_001full.jpg

About Vivera Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Vivera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an innovative, science-driven pharmaceutical company focused on opioid deterrence and cessation and non-addictive solutions for pain management.

In addition to its pharmaceutical and medical device products, the company has global exclusivity to license the patented and patent-pending TABMELT sublingual drug-delivery system for the pharmaceutical use of cannabinoid compounds.

Vivera Pharmaceuticals is seeking to conduct case studies and clinical trials on CBD in the TABMELT drug delivery format with the goal of gaining FDA approval for its products.

The company is vertically integrated with patented technology, manufacturing capabilities and distribution for its products.

For more information, visit https://viverapharmaceuticals.com.

Investor Relations Inquiries:

thinkHERO

Patrick Piette, CFA for Vivera Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

416-526-9911

investorrelations@viverapharma.com

Press Inquiries:

thinkHERO

Karin Elz, for Vivera Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

416-992-9848

press@viverapharma.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/45123