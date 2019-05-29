Seattle, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - May 29, 2019) - CFN Media Group ("CFN Media"), the leading agency and financial media network dedicated to the North American cannabis industry, announces the publication of an article covering Vancouver-based Wildflower Brands Inc. (CSE: SUN) (OTCQB: WLDFF), which develops and designs brands focused on plant-based health and wellness products, made several recent strategic moves demonstrating its commitment to becoming a global leader in the space.

New Products

The company's core brand started in 2012 with a mission to inspire holistic health & wellness through a range of CBD-infused products. The CBD+ Wellness line offers the natural healing properties of hemp-derived CBD with other plant-based ingredients in tinctures, capsules, vapes, and soaps, and carries a customer satisfaction guarantee.

In March, Wildflower expanded its offering with the introduction of Pure and Pure Plus tinctures formulated with hemp-derived CBD, milk thistle, and hemp seed oil to provide relief from inflammation and support healthy liver and heart function. Hemp seed oil has been added to the new offering for an optimal ratio of omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, and the solvent-free formulations can be taken sublingually via a dropper or added to food and beverages. Wildflower will continue to expand its CBD+ lineup, and the launch is part of the company's ongoing product development to meet growing wholesale and retail demands for its high-quality CBD-infused health & wellness offerings.

William MacLean, Wildflower Brands CEO, said, "Consumers are drawn to Wildflower because of the effectiveness and range of options available in our product lineup. The strong brand loyalty of Wildflower customers reflects the time and resources invested in our pipeline of products."

Bolstered by greater public awareness of and desire for alternative wellness products, the CBD market is the fastest-growing segment of the burgeoning cannabis market, with Brightfield Group cannabis industry analysts predicting a global market of $22 billion US by 2022, and hemp-derived CBD is forecast to be especially lucrative, the same report predicting a per annum increase of 55% over the next five years alone.

Wildflower received some exciting attention in February when the company's all-natural CBD Cool Stick, designed to provide relief of muscle, joint and back pain, was selected for inclusion in this year's 'swag bag' given to Academy Award nominees and presenters staying at the Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles, reinforcing how mainstream CBD products have become.

New York Retail Expansion

Wildflower kicked off 2019 with an expansion into New York. Wildflower products can be found in Sak's 5th Avenue, and in over 20 health and wellness retailers in Manhattan alone. The company chose to focus on New York because of the city's role in setting global trends, and it was obviously a prudent move, 40% of its online sales now come from the New York market.

Wildflower's store-in-store marketing will be a place for consumers to learn about incorporating CBD into a natural, plant-based health & wellness regime, and complement its existing online and retail presence throughout the US.

Growing US Presence

New York has quickly become Wildflower's largest source of online sales with California and Washington close behind. Online sales saw 400% growth in the past 12 months and will continue to grow as online marketing programs begin this year. In Washington state, Wildflower products are sold by over 200 retailers. In other US markets, distributed to over 150 health & wellness practitioners and stores giving Wildflower a presence in over 300 stores nationwide.

Last April, Wildflower acquired an established cannabis retailer serving the city of Los Angeles, that has all the licenses to cultivate, manufacture, distribute, retail and deliver in the State of California and the city of Los Angeles.

In 2017, the company acquired King Extracts, a California-based company focused on cannabis technology and delivery systems, best known for its King Recharge 97mm discreet rechargeable vaporizer and vape cartridges formulated with proprietary terpenes and all-natural flavours. King Extracts products are distributed in California.

Establishing a European Footprint

Wildflower recently announced its expansion into Europe's red-hot CBD market through an agreement with Two Towers, a leading wholesale prescription medical and over-the-counter wellness distribution company in Poland and an extension of Omega Rex, a group of 14 pharmacies in the Warsaw area.

Europe's population of over 740 million represents a potential market twice the size of the US and Canadian markets combined, a market experiencing supply shortages and still in its infancy compared to North America's, presenting an immense opportunity for companies with the foresight to establish an early presence.

Wildflower has received tariff codes for the importation of its CBD+ line of products into Poland, which will then allow them to be exported to the rest of Europe.

Europe's CBD market has vastly outpaced earlier estimates, buoyed by greater public awareness and desire for CBD-infused products which have led to a push for a more rapid liberalization of regulations across the continent. As a result, European companies are actively seeking reputable, high-quality CBD brands to fill swelling demand and attract eager consumers. With Wildflower's CBD+ plant-based formulations in a line-up of premium wellness products, the company is well positioned to capitalize, with Two Towers helping to navigate the regulatory landscape, along with their extensive distribution network.

Commenting on the agreement, MacLean said, "The European market is fragmented with no CBD market leaders. Our agreement with Two Towers vastly reduces barriers to moving our products between member states. This will position Wildflower as a market leader as the EU members begin opening their markets to CBD. We are excited to be working with Two Towers; their ability to expedite the regulatory process has been invaluable."

There's far too much to say about Wildflower than can be contained in a single article, so keep watching this page and visit https://www.wildflowerbrands.co/ for additional information.

