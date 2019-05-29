Nasdaq Copenhagen has today removed the observation status for: ISIN Navn DK0010249309 Glunz & Jensen Holding ? Glunz & Jensen's observation status is removed, because Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S has announced the final result of the offer made by Heliograph Holding GmbH's to the shareholders of Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S. We refer to the company's announcement of 29 May 2019. For further information please contact: Jakob Kaule, Surveillance, tlf. 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=727220