Iota Communications, Inc.: Iota Commissions Solar System at Richmond County School System's Belair K-8 STEM Facility

NEW HOPE, PA / ACCESSWIRE / May 29, 2019 / Iota Communications, Inc. (OTCQB: IOTC), a wireless network carrier and software service company that provides Internet of Things solutions that optimize energy efficiency, sustainability and operations for commercial facilities announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Iota Commercial Solutions, has completed and commissioned a ground mounted solar array at the new Belair K-8 School in Augusta, GA.

"This is a fantastic addition to our state-of-the-art facility at Belair K-8," said Dr. Angela Pringle, Superintendent of Richmond County School System (RCSS). "As a Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) focused curriculum provider, the on-site solar system gives our students and community first-hand exposure to renewable energy technologies and their environmental and financial benefits." According to Glenn Todd, Energy Manager for RCSS, "We are thrilled to announce that solar energy production has covered 100% of our electric bill during the first two months since this system was installed. We couldn't be happier." The project was funded by the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST). Energy produced by the system will reduce annual energy operating costs by approximately one-third - allowing more dollars for mission critical learning resources.

The 336-kilowatt (DC) system is comprised of 988 solar photovoltaic modules and is estimated to generate more than 500 megawatt-hours in the first year of operation. This equates to enough power for over 50 homes annually. Over the 25+ year life of the solar array, it will offset an estimated 13,500,000 lbs. of CO2. The ground mounted solar array, built on the northern property buffer behind the school, is visible from classrooms and playground areas. A dedicated kiosk in the lobby displays real-time information on system performance and environmental benefits, giving students, faculty and visitors a constant reminder of their efforts to enhance a more sustainable future.

"Iota is honored to have had the opportunity to support RCSS in its renewable energy initiative," said Patrick Hassell, ICS General Manager and Head of Business Development. "Having delivered hundreds of commercial solar systems throughout the country, there is always something special about school-sited renewable energy projects. The exposure students gain from its tangible presence provides an exponential benefit year after year. In addition, each new successful customer engagement allows us to further our goal of making high value solutions and services available to the commercial, municipal, education and healthcare facility market and eventually proliferate the presence of our IoT connectivity platform."

Solar projects like the solar system at RCSS are projected to fuel growth in solar and clean energy jobs this year. Total installed PV capacity is expected to rise 14 percent in 2019 to about 12 GW, according to the Solar Energy Industry Association (SEIA), the national trade association of the U.S. solar energy industry. This growth trend is expected to continue into the foreseeable future. SEIA's president and CEO, Abigail Ross Hopper states, "The total amount of solar installed in America is on track to more than double in the next five years, proving solar's resiliency and its economic strength. It's clear, this next decade is going to be one of significant growth." The Solar Foundation, a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to advancing the use of solar and solar-compatible technologies worldwide, found that in 2018 the United States had over 242,000 solar workers.

