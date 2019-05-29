Full marks in Achilles UVDB audit for Water Direct

ESSEX, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 29, 2019 / Water Direct has announced that it has been successfully reassessed by Achilles maintaining its place on the organisation's Utility Vendor Database (UVDB) for the sixth consecutive year. Water Direct's 2019 audit gained 100% across each and every section, receiving special mention for its certified business continuity management system and newly introduced supply chain management process.

Achilles UVDB is a pre-qualification system designed to create accountability and ethical and environmental standards for suppliers to the UK utilities industry. Applicants undergo a thorough pre-qualification process covering references, insurance, supply chain management, quality, health & safety and environmental processes as well as responsible trading methods which is followed by an annual onsite evaluation of their management systems and assessment of activities whilst providing products and services on site. This rigorous evaluation provides buyers in the UK utilities sector with the confidence that they are only engaging with businesses that can demonstrate robust internal processes alongside a proven commitment to the environment and corporate social responsibility.

Alongside meeting all operating requirements and capabilities in full, Water Direct was noted for its ISO 22301:2012 business continuity management system certification and for the introduction of Exigo, its innovative supply chain management system.

Daniel Bashford, quality and compliance manager at Water Direct commented, "The re-assessment process for Achilles UVDB is incredibly extensive, creating a high benchmark for all suppliers to the entire utilities industry. At Water Direct, we have faced the challenge of aligning our own systems against the scheme's criteria in order to create and maintain robust processes and drive our commitment to the environment and our corporate social responsibilities.

"We are proud to have not only passed our assessment for the sixth consecutive year but also to have raised the bar as high as it will go gaining a 100% score in every area, with further recognition from Achilles for the value we add to our customers across the supply chain. This is testament to Water Direct's commitment to continual improvement in all facets of its business not just those defined by traditional management system requirements, helping us to meet our goal of being among the best suppliers in the utility buying community."

About Us

With nationwide coverage and 24/7 service, Water Direct provides planned and emergency temporary water wherever and whenever it's needed.

Water Direct's services range from supporting utility companies experiencing an interruption due to a burst main or contamination, to building sites in need of water for welfare or site processes, or private individuals in need of a swimming pool fill.

The company has been running for 23 years and in the last year alone, Water Direct delivered around 100 million litres of water to its customers.

Water Direct was one of the UK's earliest achiever of ISO 22301:2012 for resilience as a business.

Water Direct's work was recognised in 2018 through a number of awards including winning the CIR 'Disaster Recovery as a Service' Award and the Future Water Association 'People' Award along with finalists in the Water Industry 'Contractor of the Year' Award, Countywide Business Awards 'Growing Business of the Year', Essex Business Excellence Awards 'Excellence in Innovation & Technology' and Utility Week, 'Utility Partner of the Year'.

