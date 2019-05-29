ABEC to supply customized large-scale bioreactor trains to Qilu cGMP manufacturing sites in China

ABEC, a global provider of integrated solutions and services for biopharmaceutical manufacturing, today announced Qilu Pharmaceutical Co. has again selected ABEC for their production capacity expansion for two cGMP manufacturing sites in Jinan, Shandong, China. ABEC is delivering multiple fully-customized cell culture bioreactor trains up to 6,000L to support Qilu's robust recombinant monoclonal antibody product pipeline. ABEC has been providing bioreactor systems to Qilu for 10 years, and this expansion builds on that success.

The bioreactor trains will be installed in facilities at Qilu's Biopharmaceutical Industrial park, which is one of the largest biopharmaceutical industrial parks in China. As a leading enterprise of the China pharmaceutical industry, Qilu has been accelerating development of its biopharmaceutical business footprint in recent years. Qilu Biopharmaceutical Industrial Park is of great significance to Jinan's 100 billion biopharmaceutical industry program. Qilu has been exporting its products to over 70 countries worldwide.

"As a leading multinational pharmaceutical company in China, Qilu has been focusing on developing innovative drugs and building world class cGMP production facilities," said Yan Li, CEO, Qilu Pharmaceutical, Co. "With our dedication to making a healthier world, and close collaboration with our partners globally, Qilu aspires to be among the top pharmaceutical companies in the world."

"ABEC's first project in China was with Qilu Pharmaceutical in 2009," said Scott Pickering, ABEC President and CEO. "We value this long-term partnership and are honored to support Qilu's ongoing efforts to bring lifesaving product to patients worldwide."

