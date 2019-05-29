sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 29.05.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 607 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
29.05.2019 | 15:40
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Menhaden Plc - Result of AGM

Menhaden Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, May 29

MENHADEN PLC

Results of the Annual General Meeting Held on Wednesday, 29 May 2019

The Board is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on Wednesday, 29 May 2019, all resolutions as detailed below were duly passed by shareholders on a show of hands. The proxy voting figures are shown below:

ResolutionsVotes For%Votes Against%Total Votes CastVotes
Withheld
Ordinary Resolutions
1. To receive and accept the Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2018.33,462,7831000033,462,7830
2. To approve payment of a final dividend of 0.7p per ordinary share for the year ended 31 December 2018.33,462,7831000033,462,7830
3. To re-elect Sir Ian Cheshire as a Director of the Company.33,462,7831000033,462,7830
4. To re-elect Duncan Budge as a Director of the Company.32,153,8811000032,153,8811,308,902
5. To re-elect Emma Howard Boyd as a Director of the Company.33,462,7831000033,462,7830
6. To re-elect Howard Pearce as a Director of the Company.33,462,7831000033,462,7830
7. To re-appoint Grant Thornton UK LLP as Auditors of the Company and to authorise the Audit Committee to determine their remuneration.33,462,7831000033,462,7830
8. To receive and approve the Directors' Remuneration Report for the year ended 31 December 2018.30,462,7831000030,462,7833,000,000
9. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy as set out in the Annual Report.30,462,7831000030,462,7833,000,000
SPECIAL BUSINESS
Special Resolution
10. To authorise the Directors to call general meetings (other than the AGM) on not less than 14 clear days' notice.29,153,88195.71,308,9024.329,153,8813,000,000

Any proxy votes which are at the discretion of the Chairman have been included in the "for" total. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculations of votes cast by proxy.

At the date of the AGM the total number of Ordinary shares of 1p each in issue and the total number of voting rights was 80,000,001.

The proxy voting figures will shortly also be available on the Company's website at www.menhaden.com

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, the full text of the special business resolution passed has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm. The special business resolution will additionally be filed at Companies House.

29 May 2019

For further information please contact:

Katherine MansonFrostrow Capital LLP - Company Secretary020 3709 8734

© 2019 PR Newswire