Menhaden Plc - Result of AGM

Results of the Annual General Meeting Held on Wednesday, 29 May 2019

The Board is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on Wednesday, 29 May 2019, all resolutions as detailed below were duly passed by shareholders on a show of hands. The proxy voting figures are shown below:

Resolutions Votes For % Votes Against % Total Votes Cast Votes

Withheld Ordinary Resolutions 1. To receive and accept the Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2018. 33,462,783 100 0 0 33,462,783 0 2. To approve payment of a final dividend of 0.7p per ordinary share for the year ended 31 December 2018. 33,462,783 100 0 0 33,462,783 0 3. To re-elect Sir Ian Cheshire as a Director of the Company. 33,462,783 100 0 0 33,462,783 0 4. To re-elect Duncan Budge as a Director of the Company. 32,153,881 100 0 0 32,153,881 1,308,902 5. To re-elect Emma Howard Boyd as a Director of the Company. 33,462,783 100 0 0 33,462,783 0 6. To re-elect Howard Pearce as a Director of the Company. 33,462,783 100 0 0 33,462,783 0 7. To re-appoint Grant Thornton UK LLP as Auditors of the Company and to authorise the Audit Committee to determine their remuneration. 33,462,783 100 0 0 33,462,783 0 8. To receive and approve the Directors' Remuneration Report for the year ended 31 December 2018. 30,462,783 100 0 0 30,462,783 3,000,000 9. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy as set out in the Annual Report. 30,462,783 100 0 0 30,462,783 3,000,000 SPECIAL BUSINESS

Special Resolution 10. To authorise the Directors to call general meetings (other than the AGM) on not less than 14 clear days' notice. 29,153,881 95.7 1,308,902 4.3 29,153,881 3,000,000

Any proxy votes which are at the discretion of the Chairman have been included in the "for" total. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculations of votes cast by proxy.

At the date of the AGM the total number of Ordinary shares of 1p each in issue and the total number of voting rights was 80,000,001.

The proxy voting figures will shortly also be available on the Company's website at www.menhaden.com

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, the full text of the special business resolution passed has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm. The special business resolution will additionally be filed at Companies House.

29 May 2019

