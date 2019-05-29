The global funeral homes and funeral services market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 5% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190529005458/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global funeral homes and funeral services market from 2019-2023. (Photo: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the global funeral homes and funeral services market is the rising population of aged people across the globe. The mortality rate is anticipated to increase steadily as the Baby Boomer generation begins to age. This will drive the funeral services market growth in the forthcoming years across economies including the US, China, Japan, Spain, Canada, Sweden, Denmark, and others. Thus, with increasing number of families requesting traditional memorials and burial services will drive the demand for funeral homes and funeral services.

As per Technavio, the increasing penetration of technology will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global funeral homes and funeral services market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global funeral homes and funeral services market: Increasing penetration of technology

Use of innovative technologies is gaining prominence in the global funeral homes and funeral services market. The use of blockchain technology is expected to improve the products and services offered by vendors in this industry. For instance, the Global Funeral Care Foundation has started offering a decentralized platform without entry barriers. This platform can collect and share structured data to increase consumer satisfaction, provide honest opinions of community members, and ensure transparency of costs. Such a platform is expected to improve the quality of services being offered which in turn will boost the funeral homes and funeral services market growth during the forecast period.

"With the growing number of tech-savvy Millennials, vendors in the market are increasingly launching digital and online funeral services. These services allow the users to book funeral services directly through their websites or mobile apps. In addition, the growing demand for funeral homes is encouraging vendors to offer innovative solutions to offer a safe, secure, and dignified way for the family members to attend a funeral or memorial service remotely. Such developments will lead to the growth of the market in the forthcoming years," says a senior research analyst at Technavio.

Global funeral homes and funeral services market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global funeral homes and funeral services market by service (at-need and pre-need) and geographic regions (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Europe led the market in 2018, followed by North America, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. The dominance of Europe can be attributed to high demand from countries such as the UK, France, Germany, and others. The APAC region will account for the fastest growth in the market owing to the increasing number of vendors offering pre-need funeral services in China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and other countries.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190529005458/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com