Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

London, May 29

NEWS RELEASE

29 May 2019

WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC

Second Interim Dividend

The Board has declared a second interim dividend of 20.0 pence per share in respect of the year ended 31 March 2019, such dividend will be paid on 16 July 2019 to shareholders on the register on 7 June 2019. The associated ex-dividend date is 6 June 2019. The dividend is to be paid from the Company's revenue account.

For shareholders who wish to receive their dividend in the form of shares, the Company's Dividend Reinvestment Plan ('DRIP'), administered by Link Asset Services, will be available. The last day to elect for the DRIP is Tuesday, 25 June 2019.

Following this payment, the total dividends paid for the year will be 26.5 pence per share (2018: 17.5 pence per share).

For further information please contact:

Mark Pope at Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Telephone 020 3 008 4913


