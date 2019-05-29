

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Belgium's economic growth slowed less than initially estimated in the first quarter of the year, latest data from the National Bank of Belgium revealed Wednesday.



Gross domestic product grew 0.3 percent quarterly, while the flash estimate was a 0.2 percent expansion.



The year-on-year figure was revised up to 1.2 percent from 1.1 percent.



In the fourth quarter, GDP rose 0.4 percent sequentially and 1.2 percent annually.



Quarterly growth in private consumption improved to 0.3 percent from stagnation. However, investment growth eased sharply to 0.4 percent from 3.4 percent.



Domestic demand growth slowed to 0.3 percent from 0.9 percent. Net exports grew 0.4 percent after a 0.5 percent slump in the previous quarter.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX