The global integrated traffic systems market is expected to post a CAGR close to 8% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing toll road expansion plans. The toll road is a public or private road, wherein a fee is collected for passage through the road. Variable message signs display, LED displays, vehicle detection sensors, speed sensors, display board sensors, and other safety devices are set up in these toll booths to monitor vehicle passage in a safe and compliant manner. Effective and integrated toll and traffic management in a toll road drives the need for integrated traffic management systems. Therefore, the expansion of highways and toll roads is expected to increase the demand for integrated traffic management systems across the globe.

As per Technavio, the emergence of smart cities will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global integrated traffic systems market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global integrated traffic systems market: Emergence of smart cities

Smart cities refer to interconnection of several digital technologies that will enhance communication among devices as well as improve their performance, reduce costs, and help use resources efficiently. Smart cities will help end-users to respond faster to the challenges being faced by urban settlements. The number of smart cities is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. This, in turn, will increase the requirement for integrated traffic systems as they can provide efficient traffic management and traffic control solutions for smart cities.

"With the growing number of vehicles, the need for integrated traffic system across various public and private infrastructure has increased. The demand for sophisticated traffic management software such as automatic number plate recognition, smart surveillance, and smart signaling has been increasing across the globe. For instance, many Southeast Asian countries are implementing integrated traffic systems to reduce traffic congestion due to the increasing number of vehicles on the road. Hence, the growing demand for efficient traffic operations is expected to drive the traffic management system market during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global integrated traffic systems market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global integrated traffic systems market by solution (traffic monitoring system, traffic control system, others) and geographical regions (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America).

The North American region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America, respectively. However, during the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the rapid industrialization and urbanization, especially in countries such as China, India, and Indonesia.

