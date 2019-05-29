Robotics Market was Valued at 20500 Million US$ in 2018 and is Expected to Reach 28200 Million US$ with a CAGR of 4.7% by 2025 - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Robotics market was valued at 20500Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 28200 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Robotics.





Robotics is the interdisciplinary branch of engineering and science that includes mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, computer science, and others. Robotics deals with the design, construction, operation, and use of robots, as well as computer systems for their control, sensory feedback, and information processing.

Key Trends:



The Robotics industry had an explosive growth in recent years. Many families and commercial enterprises or associations choose the Robotics. The reduced time for household or commercial activities is increasing the adoption of Robotics by the end-users for replacing their physical works. At present, in global, the Robotics industry is generally at a more advanced level. The world's largest manufacturer is Fanuc which accounted for approximately 9.16% of the global revenue of cleaning robots in 2016.

Currently, China has become the largest consumption region, its output value accounted for more than 16.46% of the total output value of global Robotics market in 2016 and it is expected that China will also be the largest market in forecast period 2017-2022.





View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/sreport/QYRE-Auto-19B277/Global_Robotics_Market_Insights_Forecast_to_2025

The Key insights of the report:

To analyze and research the global Robotics status and future forecast involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Robotics manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

Inquire for Sample: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-19B277/Global_Robotics_Market_Insights_Forecast_to_2025

The key players covered in this study



FANUC

ABB

Yaskawa

KUKA

OTC

Panasonic

Kawasaki

Nachi

Epson

Mitsubishi

Denso

Yamaha

Toshiba

iRobot

Ecovacs

Proscenic

Matsutek

Neato Robotics

Infinuvo(Metapo)

LG

Samsung

Sharp

Robotics Breakdown Data by Type

Industrial Robots

Service Robots for Professional

Service Robots for Personnel

Robotics Breakdown Data by Application

Military

Industrial

Commercial

Personal

Robotics Consumption by Region

North America

APAC

Europe

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Purchase the Discount: https://reports.valuates.com/request/discount/QYRE-Auto-19B277/Global_Robotics_Market_Insights_Forecast_to_2025

About Us :

Our aim is to collate unparalleled Market insights and notify our customers as and when it happens. Valuates is curating premium Market Research Reports from the leading publishers around the globe. We will help you map your information needs to our report repository of Market research reports and guide you through your purchasing decision.

We are based out of Silicon Valley of India (Bengaluru) and provide 24/7 online and offline support to all our customers and just a phone call away.

View Similar Reports on Robotics:

Industrial Robot Market - https://reports.valuates.com/sreport/QYRE-Auto-3L477/Global_Industrial_Robot_Market_Insights_Forecast_to_2025

Surgical Robotics Market - https://reports.valuates.com/sreport/QYRE-Auto-14P299/Global_Surgical_Robotics_Market_Insights_Forecast_to_2025

Cloud Robotics Market - https://reports.valuates.com/sreport/QYRE-Auto-39N64/Global_Cloud_Robotics_Market_Insights_Forecast_to_2025

Media Contact:

Valuates Reports

sales@valuates.com

For U.S. Toll Free Call+1 (425)388-2538

For IST Call+91-8040957137

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/valuatesreports/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCH4wNXynaTZbiD5m92WQI4A/videos

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/825036/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg