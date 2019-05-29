PHS Health Solutions Unveils Company Rebrand to Amplity Health

New Brand Identity Sets the Stage for a New Pure-play Commercialization Partner to the Pharmaceutical Industry

YARDLEY, Pennsylvania, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PHS Health Solutions (PHS), a leading pharmaceutical contract commercial organization with an exemplary 35-year track record as a trusted partner for its customers, announces that beginning today, the company will operate under the new identity of Amplity Health. The new corporate brand represents a pure-play pharmaceutical commercialization business that integrates a family of brands including Touchpoint, PDI and Tardis Medical, offering customized and multi-channel medical, remote engagement, and sales solutions, along with strategic consulting and organizational capability development for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and diagnostics companies. This rebranding follows the acquisition of PHS by Altamont Capital Partners (Altamont), a well-established private equity firm with a well-earned reputation for building and expanding durable and competitive companies.

The new brand name captures the amplified results the company achieves every day for its pharmaceutical clients. "Our vision is singular, and we wanted our new corporate identity to match," said Michael A. Griffith, Chief Executive Officer of Amplity Health. "As commercialization specialists, we understand the significance of creating a brand that embodies our values and exemplifies our strengths. For us, it means accelerating, elevating and amplifying the abilities of our organization, and infusing a new energy into our client partnerships to unlock their potential."

Now operating as a unified organization with locations in New York NY, Yardley PA, and London UK, Amplity will harness its collective resources and extensive expertise to meet a wide range of challenges for its customers. The company will strengthen its core competencies of designing, implementing and managing customer-facing and inside sales, service and clinical teams, while delivering complementary services in strategic consulting and organizational development. With Altamont's support, Amplity will be able to make substantial investments to improve and expand its capabilities to build better careers for its colleagues and to create a better experience for its clients.

"Today, pharmaceutical and other healthcare companies face increasingly complex demands in product commercialization. Rather than delivering a one-size-fits-all approach, we work with our customers to co-create dynamic strategies and solutions tailored to their unique needs," Griffith added. "By integrating our services and capabilities around a common vision for amplifying our partner relationships, we can achieve our end goal of improving the physician experience and the lives of patients."

About Amplity Health

A true partner to global healthcare companies, Amplity Health builds transformational solutions by challenging boundaries and the status quo. Amplity Health has the expertise, infrastructure, and insights to help clients overcome any healthcare commercialization hurdle. With wide-ranging capabilities such as patient identification solutions, multichannel messaging, inside sales and service resourcing, field sales, campaign planning and execution, and more, Amplity Health has what it takes to maximize marketing efforts and set strategies up for success.

About Altamont Capital Partners

Altamont Capital Partners is a private investment firm based in the San Francisco Bay Area with more than $2.5 billion of assets under management. Altamont is focused on investing in middle market businesses where it can partner with leading management teams to help its portfolio companies reach their full potential. The firm's principals have significant experience building business success stories across a range of industries, including healthcare, consumer/retail, industrials, and financial services.

To learn more about how Amplity partners with customers to co-create dynamic bespoke solutions, visit www.Amplity.com, or follow the company on Facebook and on Twitter @Amplity and LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/Amplity/.