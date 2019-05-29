

LUXEMBOURG (dpa-AFX) - ArcelorMittal (MT) has decided to further adjust its European production levels to align with weak market demand. The company will reduce primary steelmaking production at its facilities in: Dunkirk, France and Eisenhüttenstadt, Germany; and at Bremen, Germany. On 6 May, ArcelorMittal announced it intends to temporarily idle production at steelmaking facilities in Kraków, Poland and reduce output in Asturias, Spain.



The company noted that the announced actions will be a temporary measure that will be reversed when market demand improve.



