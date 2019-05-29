The global pericarditis drugs market is expected to post a CAGR of more than 4% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the global pericarditis drugs market is the adoption of dual therapy for pericarditis treatment. The conventional therapy used for treating acute pericarditis includes the use of aspirin as monotherapy. However, trials were conducted to use dual therapy by combining aspirin with colchicine. The continuous trials with the combination therapy exhibited a reduction in the recurrence rate of pericarditis when compared with conventional monotherapy. As a result, the use of dual therapy is anticipated to rise with the increase in prevalence of idiopathic pericarditis with recurrent episodes.

As per Technavio, the advent of biologics will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global pericarditis drugs market 2019-2023 research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global pericarditis drugs market: Advent of biologics

With a better understanding of the immunopathogenic hypotheses, the treatment strategies of pericarditis have evolved considerably in the recent years. Anakinra is one of the IL-1 beta recombinant receptor antagonist expected to emerge as a potential treatment option for patients facing recurrent pericarditis. It is a short-acting IL-1 antagonist gaining focus on the therapeutic area. The drug has also been approved by the US FDA for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. The use of this drug for treatment of other types of diseases will also contribute to the continuous growth of the pericarditis drugs market during the forecast period.

"The trials testing the use of anakinra for the -treatment of recurrent idiopathic pericarditis were found to be effective in reducing the recurrence of pericarditis episodes. Although, more detailed studies involving a larger patient pool are required to confirm the results, this mode of treatment is likely to boost market growth over the forecast period," says a senior research analyst at Technavio.

Global pericarditis drugs market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global pericarditis drugs market by product (NSAIDs. Colchicine, and others) and geographic regions (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

North America led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, Asia, and ROW respectively. The market growth in North America can be attributed to the increasing patient population with cardiovascular diseases. In addition, other factors including the increased investment in R&D by large pharmaceutical companies coupled with rising healthcare expenditure in the US will further drive the pericarditis drugs market growth during the forecast period.

