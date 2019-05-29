

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - At 10:00 am ET Wednesday, the Bank of Canada announces its interest rate decision. Economists expect the benchmark rate to remain at 1.75 percent.



Ahead of the decision, the loonie traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the loonie held steady against the aussie, it advanced against the euro and the yen. Against the greenback, it retreated.



The loonie was worth 80.89 against the yen, 0.9350 against the aussie, 1.5059 against the euro and 1.3515 against the greenback as of 9:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX