

LA DEFENSE (dpa-AFX) - Total (TTA.L, TTFNF.PK, TOT) said that the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting adopted Resolutions 1 to 11 proposed and recommended by the Board of Directors.



The shareholders approved the statutory and consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year 2018 and the distribution of a dividend of 2.56 euros per share, a 3.2% increase compared to the previous year.



The shareholders approved renewal of the directorships of Maria van der Hoeven and Mr. Jean Lemierre, for a three-year term.They approved the fixed and variable components of the total compensation and the in-kind benefits paid or granted to the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018.



