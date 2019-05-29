Wolters Kluwer, Health announces today the appointment of Greg Samios, President CEO of Health Learning, Research Practice (HLRP). The HLRP business provides health solutions that help clinical professionals learn, practice, conduct research and advance their careers using market-leading tools and evidence-based information. Samios succeeds Cathy Wolfe who will become the President CEO of the Emerging Developing Markets group. Samios will report to Diana Nole, CEO, Wolters Kluwer Health.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190529005636/en/

Wolters Kluwer has named Greg Samios president and CEO of Health Learning, Research Practice. (Photo: Business Wire)

Samios is an experienced executive in the health and legal information industries with a 25-year track record of successfully leading content-based businesses in driving transformation and growth. Most recently, he led Wolters Kluwer's Legal Regulatory US business where he transformed the business and returned it to growth by accelerating customer-focused product development and driving operational excellence. Among his accomplishments were the launch of innovative research and workflow products for legal practitioners, law school students, and business and health compliance professionals on a global scale.

"As a seasoned leader, Greg will bring great experience to HLRP. He has a very strong background in healthcare information solutions coupled with deep insights into customer needs and industry trends. Greg will be leading our next evolution of delivering expert solutions to our customers, fully benefitting from our investment in advanced technologies," said Diana Nole, CEO of Wolters Kluwer, Health.

Samios joined Wolters Kluwer in 2014 from Kaplan Test Prep and Admissions where he served as the President of Health Programs successfully transitioning the company from classroom models to online education, and returning the business to growth. In this role, he rapidly expanded the business's digital product and service offerings, broadened its geographic footprint, and developed its leading digital marketing capabilities. Prior to that, he held senior executive global positions in Reed Elsevier, including President of the medical education and communications division Excerpta Medica, and Senior Vice President of Strategy and Development for Elsevier Health Sciences, where he expanded the company's position in high-growth areas and further advanced its business leadership position.

Samios earned an MBA at Duke University and graduated from the University of Rochester with a B.S. and M.S. in Engineering. He is an advisor and mentor to several early stage health information and education businesses and has lectured on healthcare innovation at Duke University.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer N.V. (AEX: WKL) is a global provider of professional information, software solutions, and services for physicians, nurses, accountants, lawyers, tax specialists, and finance, audit, compliance, and regulatory sectors.

The company provides expert solutions a combination of deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services that help professionals navigate change, solve complex problems, and deliver impact in their respective fields.

Headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands, Wolters Kluwer holds market-leading positions in 40 countries globally, represents customers across 180 countries and employs 18,600 people worldwide. In 2018, it reported annual revenues of €4.3 billion.

Wolters Kluwer provides trusted clinical technology and evidence-based solutions that engage clinicians, patients, researchers and students with advanced clinical decision support, learning and research and clinical intelligence. For more information about our solutions, visit http://healthclarity.wolterskluwer.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @WKHealth.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190529005636/en/

Contacts:

Media

Ann Joyal

VP of Global Brand Communications

Wolters Kluwer Health

+1 781.392.3831

Ann.joyal@wolterskluwer.com