Technavio's latest market research report on the global medical specialty bags market predicts the market to witness a CAGR of close to 6% during the forecast period. This research report segments the market by product (ostomy bags, IV fluid bags, CAPD bags, urine bags, and others), end-user (hospitals, ASCs, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

Increasing focus on the use of eco-friendly materials in medical specialty bags to gain prominence

With the growing concerns towards preserving the natural environment and human health, there has been a significant increase in the development of PVC-free medical bags. Avoiding PVC in manufacturing medical specialty bags also ensures the safety of the caregivers while saving the environment and community from pollution. As a result, various public and private organizations along with several medical specialty bag manufacturers are taking initiatives to use eco-friendly materials for producing medical disposables. Vendors in the market are increasing their focus on using HDPE as an alternative to PVC as the HDPE-based medical specialty bags are cost-effective and recyclable. As a result, with the increasing focus on the use of eco-friendly materials for manufacturing medical specialty bags, the market is anticipated to witness significant growth during the next few years.

Ostomy bags segment will garner the highest share.

Ostomy bags are expected to account for the highest medical specialty bags market share in the forthcoming years. The rising growth of ostomy bags can be attributed to the increasing incidence of colorectal cancer coupled with growing geriatric population and increasing healthcare awareness. In addition, several known organizations are focusing on promoting awareness about ostomy through seminars, support meetings, educational programs, demonstrations, and electronic information networks. Furthermore, several vendors are offering a wide range of ostomy products allowing end-users to choose from different materials.

"Vendors in the market are offering various advanced ostomy bags with flat skin barriers, convex wafers, or moldable skin barriers for special fitting requirements. Furthermore, ostomy bag manufacturers are also offering multi-chambered mini pouches that are more useful and can be used for sports and active lifestyles. As a result, the increasing demand for several advanced products is further expected to boost the ostomy bags market growth during the forecast period," says a senior research analyst at Technavio.

Medical specialty bags to witness fastest adoption in Asia.

Asia will witness the fastest growth in the medical specialty bags market during the forecast period owing to numerous factors including the presence of a large patient pool, increase in the aging population, and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases. In addition, factors including increasing disposable incomes, rising healthcare expenditure, and high number of surgeries are also driving the adoption of medical specialty bags in the region. Furthermore, vendors in emerging economies including India, Japan, and China are not only investing in R&D but also entering into strategic partnerships to develop innovative products to address the need for high-quality healthcare. Consequently, with the continuously expanding patient pool in the region, Asia will continue to boost the global medical specialty bags market growth during the forecast period.

