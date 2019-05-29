AECI Limited - Directorate Change

AECI LIMITED

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

(Registration number: 1924/002590/06)

Share code: AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220

Hybrid code: AFEP ISIN: ZAE000000238

Bond company code: AECI

("AECI" or "the Company")

CHANGE TO THE AECI BOARD: APPOINTMENT OF A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

AECI is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms Fikile De Buck as a Non-executive Director of the Company.

Fikile is an Independent Non-executive Director of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited, where she chairs the Audit and Risk Committee and is a member of the Social and Ethics, Remuneration and Nominations Committees. She also serves in a Non-executive capacity on the board of Mercedes?Benz South Africa Limited, where she chairs the Audit Committee and is a member of the Social and Ethics Committee.

A chartered certified accountant, Fikile is a fellow and member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) (UK). She is a member of Women in Mining South Africa and founding President of the Global Forum of Women Entrepreneurs, South Africa chapter.

Between 2000 and 2008, she worked in various capacities at the Council for Medical Schemes in South Africa, including as Chief Financial officer and Chief Operations Officer. Prior to that she was Treasurer at the Botswana Development Corporation.

Her appointment will take effect on 1 June 2019.

Woodmead, Sandton

29 May 2019

Sponsor:Rand Merchant Bank (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)