

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Extending the pullback seen over the course of the previous session, stocks moved notably lower in early trading on Wednesday. With the drop, the Dow hit its lowest intraday level in well over three months and the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 fell to more than two-month lows.



The major averages have regained some ground in recent trading but currently remain in the red. The Dow is down 155.24 points or 0.6 percent at 25,192.53, the Nasdaq is down 31.19 points or 0.4 percent at 7,576.16 and the S&P 500 is down 13.09 points or 0.5 percent at 2,789.30.



Worries about a further escalation of the U.S.-China trade dispute contributed to the early weakness on Wall Street amid concerns China may seek to weaponize its dominance in rare earth minerals.



Reports suggest China is considering restricting the export of rare earth minerals, which are crucial for the U.S. technology industry.



The latest developments on the trade front have added fuel to investor fears that the dispute between the U.S. and China could escalate into a full-fledged trade war.



Trade war worries have increased the appeal of safe havens such as U.S. treasuries, resulting in a sharp decline in bond yields.



The slump in bond yields has in turn added to concerns that the U.S. could be headed for a recession or at least a notable slowdown in the pace of economic growth.



Treasuries are seeing further upside this morning, driving the yield on the benchmark ten-year note down to its lowest level since September of 2017.



Overall trading activity is somewhat subdued, however, as a lack of major U.S. economic data is likely to keep some traders on the sidelines.



Traders may be looking ahead to the release of reports on first quarter GDP, pending home sales and personal income and spending in the coming days.



Pharmaceutical stocks are turning in some of the market's worst performances in morning trading, dragging the NYSE Arca Pharmaceutical Index down by 1.3 percent.



Steel, tobacco, and oil service stocks are also seeing notable weakness, while most of the other major sectors are showing more modest moves to the downside.



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower during trading on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index tumbled by 1.2 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell by 0.6 percent.



The major European markets have also shown notable moves to the downside on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index has plunged by 1.9 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the German DAX Index are both down by 1.5 percent.



In the bond market, treasuries are extending the strong upward move seen over the past few sessions. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 4.9 basis points at 2.219 percent.



