Pulse Evolution Group to Present at the 9th Annual LD Micro Invitational

Webcast Presentation on Wednesday, June 5 at 9:00am PST / 12:00pm EST

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 29, 2019 / Pulse Evolution Group, Inc. (OTCQB: DGLF), a leading developer of hyper-realistic digital humans for entertainment, virtual reality, augmented reality and artificial intelligence today announced that it will be presenting at the 9th annual LD Micro Invitational on Wednesday, June 5 at 9:00am PST / 12:00pm EST. Pulse Evolution Group's chief executive officer John Textor will be presenting in person, and via webcast, and meeting with investors.

Mr. Textor plans to share with investors a visual presentation of Pulse Evolution Group's experience and technology, known for the creation of some of the most visually stunning and globally recognized digital humans in history, as seen in The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Tron: Legacy, Virtual Tupac at Coachella, and Virtual Michael Jackson at the Billboard Music Awards. The presentation will also feature rarely seen imagery of its leading human animation technology and celebrity work-in-process.

Mr. Textor also plans to comment on Pulse Evolution Group's full year 2018 financial results, such results to be released through SEC Form 10-K in advance of the conference, as well as on the financial results of the first quarter of 2019.

Webcast Information

Wednesday, June 5 at 9:00am PST / 12:00pm EST

http://wsw.com/webcast/ldmicro16/dglf/

"This year's Invitational will showcase some of the most unique names in the financial world, from early-stage start-ups to well-established names on the national exchanges,' stated Chris Lahiji, while waiting in the longest TSA line in history. 'Even though LD has emerged as one of the largest and most influential organizations in the space, our focus has never deviated from showcasing some of the more interesting businesses in the world to our ever growing community.'

The LD Micro Invitational will take place June 4th and 5th in Los Angeles, at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel, will feature 230 companies, and will be attended by over 1,000 individuals.

View Pulse Evolution Group's profile here:

http://www.ldmicro.com/profile/DGLF

Profiles powered by LD Micro

About Pulse Evolution Group, Inc.

Website: http://www.PulseEvolution.com

Pulse Evolution Group, Inc. (OTCQB: DGLF) is a developer of hyper-realistic digital humans - computer generated assets that can be distributed across the full spectrum of traditional media and emerging display technologies, including live entertainment, virtual reality, augmented reality, mobile, interactive and artificial intelligence applications. The Company's business plan is to generate revenues through the development and deployment of digital human characters, and related software, but also through the roll-up acquisition of the digital human industry. The Company believes it has the opportunity to make strategic acquisitions of technology and revenue-generating companies, to become a dominant global leader in a sizable and lucrative digital human industry that is, thus far, largely unrecognized as an industry.

In August 2018, the Company acquired Evolution AI Corporation, a developer of digital humans as an 'inter-Face' of artificial intelligence applications, including its majority interest in Pulse Evolution Corporation (OTC: PLFX), a globally recognized leader in the development of hyper-realistic digital humans for entertainment. Evolution AI Corporation's John Textor, previously described by Forbes magazine as 'Hollywood's Virtual Reality Guru', now serves as the Company's CEO. Together with Chairman Alexander Bafer, the Company's management is committed to applications of Mixed Reality (VR and AR) and the important role that digital humans and artificial intelligence will play in the world of immersive entertainment. Our leadership team is currently focused on applications of digital humans in entertainment. We believe the entertainment industry provides us with attractive near-term opportunities to put digital humans to work in proven performance-oriented business models, while also allowing us to use the visibility of our globally recognized celebrities to showcase our digital human technologies and their applications across other industries. Accordingly, our current business plan is to generate revenues from our digital human representations of some of the world's best-known living and late celebrities.

Beyond entertainment, we believe our specific business opportunity will be driven by the rapid evolution of the methods by which people access information and content through various forms of interactive electronic media. We believe that we are moving toward a world in which we will simply ask a computer a question and we will be given an answer, by a hyper-realistic digital human who possesses a universe of accurate and relevant information. Through our continued development of the world's most advanced human animation technology, and our collaboration with the larger community of artificial intelligence pioneers, we expect that we will do more than just put a face on 'AI.' We intend to build your most knowledgeable teacher, your most trusted advisor, and in a digital world that reveals more possibilities each day, maybe even your best friend.

Now, with a complete understanding of creative and technical content creation, a global reputation for delivering some of the world's most visually stunning imagery, including our unprecedented hyper-realistic digital humans, and with proprietary technology that is as attractive to strategic partners as it is to consumers, we believe the Company has a profound and global opportunity to capitalize on the most lucrative business opportunities across the industries of entertainment, education, communications and artificial intelligence.

Our most recent SEC filings and financial information can be found on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.SEC.gov.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential events annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

Contact:

Pulse Evolution Group, Inc.

info@PulseEvolution.com

212-537-5775

