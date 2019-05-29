

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China's Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. is challenging the constitutionality of a U.S. law that bans federal agencies from buying its telecom equipment on national security grounds.



On Tuesday, the Chinese tech giant filed a motion for summary judgment in its lawsuit against the U.S. government. The motion, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas, asks the court to overturn part of the 2019 National Defense Authorization Act or NDAA.



Huawei argues that the provision in the NDAA in which it is explicitly named, violates the U.S. constitution as it pronounces an individual or group guilty of an offense and punishes without trial.



'The U.S. government has provided no evidence to show that Huawei is a security threat. There is no gun, no smoke. Only speculation,' Huawei's Chief Legal Officer Song Liuping said.



Huawei first filed the lawsuit against the U.S. in March, alleging that the law that bans government agencies from buying its equipment is unconstitutional.



The U.S. has serious concerns about the security risks posed by Chinese technology companies, including Huawei and ZTE. Intelligence agencies are concerned that Huawei and other Chinese companies may be beholden to the Chinese government or the ruling Communist Party, raising the risk of espionage.



In mid-May, U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order declaring a national emergency to protect U.S. computer networks from attack by 'foreign adversaries.'



The U.S. Commerce Department said it was adding Huawei and 70 affiliates to its 'Entity List,' which bans the Chinese company from buying components and technology from U.S. firms without prior approval from the government.



The U.S. action worsened the country's escalating trade war with China.



Huawei responded to the decision by saying that restricting the company from doing business in the U.S. will not make the U.S . more secure or stronger.



