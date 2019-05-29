Quantzig, a leading analytics advisory firm that delivers customized analytics solutions, has announced the completion of its free resource that highlights the importance of cognitive supply chain analytics. We live in a digitally inclined world where supply chains are multifaceted with several interconnected networks that work parallelly to enhance OTIF scores. The ongoing technological disruptions have paved way for new, advanced business models for the collection and analysis of data, as such it's not just difficult but impossible for the traditional supply chain to keep up with the dynamic challenges.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190529005696/en/

BENEFITS OF COGNITIVE SUPPLY CHAIN ANALYTICS (Graphic: Business Wire)

The real challenge lies in gathering and examining the datasets to extract meaningful insights that can help make impactful business decisions. Advanced cognition driven analytics have simplified the processes associated with the supply chain making it easier for businesses to drive value.

"If you're one among the millions of organizations looking to embrace cognitive analytics, it's essential to set the first foot forward by starting with a well-thought-out business plan," says a supply chain analytics expert from Quantzig.

Quantzig's supply chain analytics experts can help you jump-start your analytics journey. Request a FREE demo to know more!

Benefits of Cognitive Supply Chain Analytics

Helps optimize inventory stocks



The need to maintain and track inventory levels is crucial in today's competitive business scenario. The real challenge lies in developing a solution to maintain accurate stocks without compromising on the quality of the products. The traditional supply chain methods mostly focus on improving efficiency and minimizing costs but fail to analyze the other aspects of the supply chain.

Speeds-up demand forecasting and capacity planning



Cognitive analytics tools can speed-up the demand forecasting process by bringing significant improvements in forecasting accuracy and demand prediction. With the appropriate cognition-driven analytics models, businesses can also understand the relationship between demand signals and factors that affect demand.



Request a free proposal to know more about our portfolio of advanced analytics solutions.

Improves distribution and logistics management



In today's digitally inclined world, businesses across industries have been focusing on developing new strategies to gain visibility into their distribution and logistics networks. Cognitive supply chain analytics plays a key role in route optimization and shipment planning, helping businesses in myriad ways that directly and indirectly impact profitability.

To read more, download this free resource

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190529005696/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us