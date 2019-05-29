Parx Plastics NV (Euronext: MLPRX) ("Parx" or the "Company") is pleased to update its investors on the approval of patents in the US and China.

The patenting process of the innovative technology developed by Parx Plastics NV to make plastics antimicrobial by using a non-migrating biocompatible element started off with a local patent in Italy together with a PCT application. The Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) is an international patent law treaty, concluded in 1970. It provides a unified procedure and priority date for filing patents in each of its 152 contracting states. In the PCT-period patents Parx Plastics has filed patents in different countries amongst which USA and China.

Parx is very pleased to see now that these filings have been completely finalised and granted. Receiving the official granting papers and certificates concludes a pretty long application process for these territories. Securing the technology for these territories is of great value to the company.

In particular the USA process has been one with communications back and forward with the examiner explaining the technology and providing additional research and tests building a strong case for the Parx application.

All efforts have led to a granted patent for USA and China, besides the already granted patent applications in for example Canada and Italy. More applications in more territories are still procedure, covering all together more than 40 countries.

Parx Plastics NV

Parx Plastics specializes in the development, manufacturing and marketing of biocompatible plastics and antibacterial polymers. The company's technology does not feature synthetic chemicals, biocides, heavy metals or nanoparticles. It can be used with any type of plastic. It is fully biocompatible, non-toxic, and does not diffuse out of the material. Also, it removes about 99% of bacteria and microorganisms piling up on the surface of a product within 24 hours.

