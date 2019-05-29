sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 29.05.2019

29.05.2019 | 17:05
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Eurocastle Investment Limited: Eurocastle Announces Posting of Annual General Meeting Notice

Contact:

International Administration Group (Guernsey) Limited

Company Administrator
Attn: Mark Woodall

Tel: +44 1481 723450


Eurocastle Announces Posting of Annual General Meeting Notice

Guernsey. 29 May 2019 - Eurocastle Investment Limited (Euronext Amsterdam: ECT) ("Eurocastle" or the "Company") today announces that notice of its Annual General Meeting containing the full text of the proposed resolutions and a proxy statement has been mailed out to all holders on record as of Tuesday, 28 May 2019. In addition, the Company has posted the Annual General Meeting notice on its website under Periodic Reports and Shareholder Communications in the Investor Relations Section.


As previously announced, Eurocastle will hold its Annual General Meeting on Wednesday, 19 June 2019, at the Company's registered office at 2:00 pm Guernsey time (3:00 pm CET).


© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)