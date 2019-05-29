Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (RIII) Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Net Asset Value 29-May-2019 / 15:33 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 28/05/2019) of GBP176.25m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 28/05/2019) of GBP176.25m Cash Position of GBP13.0m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 28/05/2019 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share - 2,220.46p 7,937,703 including unaudited current period revenue* Per Ordinary share - 2208.12p excluding current period revenue* Ordinary share price 2080.00p (mid-price) Discount to NAV (6.33)% *Current period revenue covers the period 01/01/2018 to 28/05/2019 Name of company % of portfolio 1 RPC Group Plc 11.59 Ordinary 5p 2 Scapa Group Plc 11.48 Ordinary 5p 3 Treatt Plc Ordinary 10.94 2p 4 Macfarlane Group Plc 10.86 Ordinary 25p 5 Hill & Smith Holdings 10.77 Plc Ordinary 25p 6 Vp Plc Ordinary 5p 8.01 7 Colefax Group Plc 6.74 Ordinary 10p 8 Spirax-Sarco 6.38 Engineering Plc Ordinary 26.9231p 9 Electrocomponents PLC 4.94 Ordinary 10p 10 Renold Plc Ordinary 4.80 5p 11 Vitec Group Plc 2.74 Ordinary 20p 12 Menzies (John) Plc 2.50 Ordinary 25p 13 Elecosoft Plc 2.06 Ordinary 1p 14 Titon Holdings Plc 1.16 Ordinary 10p 15 Castings Plc Ordinary 0.98 10p 16 Dialight Plc Ordinary 0.76 1.89p 17 National Grid Plc 0.68 Ordinary 11.395p 18 GlaxoSmithKline Plc 0.66 Ordinary 25p 19 Discretionary Unit 0.46 Fund Managers Ltd 20 Low & Bonar Plc 0.40 Ordinary 5p 21 Santander UK 10.375% 0.39 Non Cumulative Preferred 22 LPA Group Plc 0.36 Ordinary 10p 23 Chamberlin Plc 0.24 Ordinary 25p 24 Coral Products Plc 0.10 Ordinary 1p 25 Dyson Group Plc 0.00 Ordinary GBP0.001 26 Costain Group Plc 0.00 Ordinary 50p ISIN: GB0007392078 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RIII OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 8871 EQS News ID: 817361 End of Announcement EQS News Service

May 29, 2019 10:35 ET (14:35 GMT)