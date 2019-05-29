Trintech, Inc.: Trintech and Finthesize Partner to Deliver Financial Close and Reconciliation Solutions in Japan

Finthesize will resell Trintech's Adra Suite to help organizations in Japan simplify and accelerate the financial close process

DALLAS, TX and TOKYO, JAPAN / ACCESSWIRE / May 29, 2019 / Trintech, a pioneer and leading provider of Financial Corporate Performance Management (FCPM) software, and Finthesize, a Japanese IT solution provider that specializes in solving the challenges within the office of finance, today announced they have entered into an exclusive reseller partnership for Japan. Under the terms of the new agreement, Finthesize will have the ability to resell Trintech's Adra Suite to businesses in Japan looking to simplify and accelerate their financial close process by streamlining work, improving accuracy and reducing risk.

"There is a vast market opportunity in Japan for a solution to help companies simplify and streamline critical processes in the financial close," said Darren Heffernan, President, Mid-Market at Trintech. "As we continue to expand our global presence, we are committed to providing Japanese companies with a proven software solution coupled with the local presence and resource base of a Japanese company capable of providing immediate value to customers."

Currently deployed by over 1,800 companies across the globe, the Adra Suite provides cloud-based, financial close and reconciliation solutions for mid-sized companies looking to quickly increase the efficiency, control and visibility of their financial close process through: balance sheet reconciliation (Adra Balancer), financial transaction matching (Adra Matcher), and financial close management and controls (Adra Task Manager).

"We are excited to offer Trintech's Adra Suite to help Japanese companies streamline the financial close process by replacing manual, error-prone processes with a proven solution," said Hiroyuki Oyama, Chief Executive Officer at Finthesize.

In addition, Adra and Finthesize will be doing a Financial Roadshow in Tokyo and Osaka in late July.

Finthesize will provide its professional service and support for the Adra Suite to deliver a complete solution and immediate value to the rapidly growing Japanese market. If you are interested in learning more about how the Adra Suite can simplify your financial close process, please contact us.

About Finthesize

Finthesize Inc. partners with best-in-class software companies to provide technology solutions, consulting services and system implementation support for Japanese companies looking to solve challenges within their office of finance. Finthesize is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, and supports all surrounding areas. To learn more about Finthesize, visit finthesize.com.

About Trintech

Trintech Inc., a pioneer of Financial Corporate Performance Management (FCPM) software, combines unmatched technical and financial expertise to create innovative, cloud-based software solutions that deliver world-class financial operations and insights. From high volume transaction matching and streamlining daily operational reconciliations, to automating and managing balance sheet reconciliations, intercompany accounting, journal entries, disclosure and fiduciary reporting and bank fee analysis, to governance, risk and compliance - Trintech's portfolio of financial solutions, including the Cadency Platform, the Adra Suite, and targeted tools, Trintech Disclosure Management, ReconNET, T-Recs, and UPCS, help manage all aspects of the financial close process. Over 3,500 clients worldwide - including the majority of the Fortune 100 - rely on the company's cloud-based software to continuously improve the efficiency, reliability, and strategic insights of their financial operations.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Trintech has offices located across the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Singapore, France, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands and the Nordics, as well as strategic partners in South Africa, Latin America and Asia Pacific. To learn more about Trintech, visit www.trintech.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

