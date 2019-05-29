Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value 29-May-2019 / 15:39 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 28/05/2019) of GBP60.23m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 28/05/2019) of GBP44.89m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 28/05/2019 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - 215.32p 20,850,000. including unaudited current period 00 revenue* Per Ordinary share (bid price) - 207.54p excluding current period revenue* Ordinary share price 183.00p Premium / (Discount) to NAV (15.01)% Ordinary shares have an undated life ZDP share 105.80p 14,500,000. 00 ZDP share price 109.50p Premium to NAV 3.50% ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025 *Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2018 to 28/05/2019 ISIN: GB0006615826, GB00BZ7MQD81 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SDVP LEI Code: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 8872 EQS News ID: 817365 End of Announcement EQS News Service

