Providers in Latest VSG Research Noted as the Best Choice for Delivering Large Scale, Complex and Resilient SD-WAN Services End-to-End

Aryaka, the global leader in managed SD-WAN, today announced it has been named to Vertical Systems Group 2018 U.S. Carrier Managed SD-WAN Services LEADERBOARD. The eight companies included on the LEADERBOARD had the highest market shares of installed Carrier Managed SD-WAN customer sites in the U.S. as of year-end 2018.

Vertical Systems Group defines a Carrier Managed SD-WAN Service as a carrier-grade offering for business customers that is managed by a network operator, utilizes an SDN architecture, enables dynamic customer edge site connectivity and provides centralized network control and visibility end-to-end. This definition aligns with MEF terminology for an SD-WAN service.

Rick Malone, principal of Vertical Systems Group said, "Providers in the Carrier Managed segment of the SD-WAN market have emerged as the best choice for delivering large scale, complex and resilient SD-WAN services end-to-end."

According to Vertical Systems Group, the eight companies included in the 2018 U.S. Carrier Managed SD-WAN Services LEADERBOARD address the rapidly changing networking requirements of enterprise and large business customers worldwide. The company's latest Vertical BLOG, Managed SD-WAN Services Reality Check, says that the four interrelated Cs Cost, Cloud, Connectivity and Control are what's driving customer migration to SD-WAN services.

"We are honored to be named to the Vertical Systems Group Leaderboard for Carrier Managed SD-WAN service. It is a great validation of the unique value that Aryaka brings with its highly innovative technology stack and its global network. We believe the best way for global enterprises to accelerate WAN transformation is to consume their WAN as a fully managed global service, in much the same way as they experience SaaS applications and infrastructure-as-service cloud providers," said Shashi Kiran, Chief Marketing Officer at Aryaka.

In the past six months, Aryaka has made major business strides. Earlier this month, the company announced it has closed a $50 million Series F round of funding led by Goldman Sachs Private Capital Investing. And the company's momentum has translated into numerous high-profile customer wins. To name a few, in the last few months, the company announced it has become a strategic service provider to HMSHost International, part of Autogrill S.p.A., the world's largest global operator of food and beverage outlets at airports, train and service stations. Pilot Freight Services, a transportation and logistics company and the largest privately held U.S. freight forwarder, selected Aryaka for their SD-WAN as the company embarked on their digital transformation. Makino, a global leader in metal-cutting and manufacturing technology, selected Aryaka's SD-WAN as-a-Service to respond to customers faster and enable their cloud migration. And Element Solutions Inc., a global, diversified producer of high technology specialty chemical products and provider of technical services, selected Aryaka's managed SD-WAN to consolidate its global infrastructure of 200+ sites.

