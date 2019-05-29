Web Presence: Dennis Begos, MD: Innovation and Leadership Within the Healthcare System are Critical

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 29, 2019 / Surgeon, Dr. Dennis Begos has over 20 years of clinical experience in both academic and community hospitals and has held numerous key leadership positions, including Medical Staff President and Chair of Surgery. With his extensive experience in teaching and medical writing, Dr. Begos has been highly esteemed by his peers and patients over the past few decades, as he is recognized for his surgical expertise, innovation, and his significant experience with quality and patient safety analysis and reporting.

Dr. Dennis Begos

Dr. Begos was born and raised just north of New York City in Yonkers, NY, but spent two years living in Ireland after college, where his mother is from and where he still has relatives today. He started Medical school in Ireland but was able to transfer back to finish medical school here in the US, where he graduated 4th in his class. This is where Dr. Begos began to understand the importance of leadership and dedication in regard to advanced medical concepts and practices.

With determination in tow, Dr. Begos began a prestigious general surgery residency at Yale University (1990-96), where he was named Chief Resident in his last year, which he considers a significant honor. At Yale, he spent a considerable amount of time doing research and published many papers and book chapters before going on to do a one-year fellowship in colon and rectal surgery at the Cleveland Clinic (1996-97), where he trained with some of the world's foremost experts in the field.

Not long after Dr. Begos began his career in Massachusetts, he assumed numerous hospital leadership roles and was named the president of the medical staff at Winchester Hospital and chair of the department of surgery. Throughout the years, Dr. Begos was involved with medical quality and safety monitoring, implementing clinical protocols in surgery that improved patient satisfaction, decreased the length of stay, and lowered complication rates. This was a huge task that involved coordinating input from not only other surgeons, but also nursing, anesthesiology, hospital administration, physical therapy, and nutrition department heads, to name a few.

Dr. Dennis Begos has held both local and national administrative positions and has brought innovative surgical techniques to the healthcare system as well as teaching other surgeons these progressive, cutting-edge techniques to improve patient care and outcomes. Along with leadership positions within the hospital systems, Dennis Begos is very involved in the community, coaching his two son's baseball teams, as a church member, and volunteer.

CONTACT:

Caroline Hunter, 786-441-8993

SOURCE: Web Presence

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/546965/Dennis-Begos-MD-Innovation-and-Leadership-Within-the-Healthcare-System-are-Critical