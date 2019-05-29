Article L233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article L233-16 of the AMF French general regulations

Situation on May 13, 2019

Total number of shares including in the share capital 28,962,283 Number of shares with simple voting right 28,962,283 Number of shares with multiple voting rights 0 Number of shares deprived of voting right 99,825 Total number of voting rights 28,862,458

NAVYA is a leading French name in the autonomous vehicle market and in smart shared mobility solutions. With more than 270 employees in France (Paris and Lyon) and in the United States (Michigan), NAVYA develops, manufactures and commercializes autonomous, driverless, and electric vehicles that combine robotic, digital and driving technologies at the highest level. Since 2015, NAVYA has been the first to market and put into service autonomous mobility solutions. NAVYA has a range of two autonomous vehicles: the AUTONOM SHUTTLE, main development axis, launched in September 2015, of which more than 115 had been sold as of 31 December 2018, notably in the United States, France, Germany, Switzerland, Japan and Australia, and the AUTONOM CAB, unveiled in November 2017 and whose first road tests will start shortly. Created in 2014 with the support of Robolution Capital, investment fund managed by 360 Capital Partners, his reference shareholder, NAVYA's shareholders also include the Gravitation fund and Paris Region Venture Fund (Région Île-de-France) managed by Cap Decisif Management as well as Valeo and Keolis groups.

NAVYA is listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013018041- NAVYA).

