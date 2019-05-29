Regulatory News:

NAVYA (FR0013018041- NAVYA), a leading company in the autonomous vehicle market and in smart and shared mobility solutions, announces that all preparatory documents for its Annual General Meeting have been made available today. The Annual General Meeting will take place on June 19, 2019 at 2:00 pm CEST in Racine lawyer's offices, located 40 rue de Courcelles, 75008 Paris (France).

The preparatory documents relating to the AGM have been posted and are available on NAVYA's company's website and can be found at: https://www.navya-corp.com/index.php/en/investor-relations/shareholders-meetings. Please note that these documents are only made available in French. They are also available (in French) on simple request at the company's headquarters: NAVYA, 1, rue du Docteur Pierre Fleury-Papillon, 69100 VILLEURBANNE (France).

Next financial press release

July 25, 2019, 5:45 pm CEST: H1 2019 revenues

About NAVYA

NAVYA is a leading French name in the autonomous vehicle market and in smart shared mobility solutions. With more than 270 employees in France (Paris and Lyon) and in the United States (Michigan), NAVYA develops, manufactures and commercializes autonomous, driverless, and electric vehicles that combine robotic, digital and driving technologies at the highest level. Since 2015, NAVYA has been the first to market and put into service autonomous mobility solutions. NAVYA has a range of two autonomous vehicles: the AUTONOM SHUTTLE, main development axis, launched in September 2015, of which more than 115 had been sold as of 31 December 2018, notably in the United States, France, Germany, Switzerland, Japan and Australia, and the AUTONOM CAB, unveiled in November 2017 and whose first road tests will start shortly. Created in 2014 with the support of Robolution Capital, investment fund managed by 360 Capital Partners, his reference shareholder, NAVYA's shareholders also include the Gravitation fund and Paris Region Venture Fund (Région Île-de-France) managed by Cap Decisif Management as well as Valeo and Keolis groups.

NAVYA is listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013018041- NAVYA).

For more information visit: www.navya.tech/en

Disclaimer

This document may contain certain statements reflecting estimates, forecasts and expectations that constitute forward-looking information. By their nature, these statements are subject to a number of assumptions and entail known and unknown risks and uncertainties as they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. The known risks are those discussed or identified in Chapter 4, "Risk Factors" of Navya's registration document which is available on the company's website (http://navya.tech). The actual results and developments could differ materially from those expressed or implied by these statements and there can be no assurance that these statements will prove to be accurate. The past performance of Navya and its subsidiaries cannot be relied on as a guide to future performance. These forward-looking statements should be used with caution and circumspection and in no event can Navya or its management be held responsible for any investment or other decision based upon such statements. These forward-looking statements only reflect Navya's view as of the date hereof and the company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release any update thereto. The information in this document does not constitute an offer to sell or an invitation to buy shares in Navya or an invitation or inducement to engage in any other investment activities.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190529005749/en/

Contacts:

NAVYA

Nicolas de Crémiers

Head of Marketing

communication@navya.tech

+33 (1) 85 50 01 10

Frank Maccary

CFO

finance@navya.tech

+33 (4) 28 70 16 61

NewCap

Investor relations

Théodora Xu

navya@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 20 42

NewCap

Media relations

Nicolas Merigeau

navya@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 98