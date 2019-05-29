Prosafe SE: Three-year contract signed with Petrobras for Safe Eurus in Brazil

Prosafe has signed a contract with Petrobras Netherlands B.V. ('Petrobras') for the provision of the Safe Eurus semi-submersible vessel for safety and maintenance support offshore Brazil.



The contract commencing Q4 2019 with a firm period commitment of three years will be the first for the Safe Eurus, a vessel designed and built to service the Brazilian market. Safe Eurus will be the third Prosafe vessel under charter in Brazil, with sister vessel Safe Notos also on charter to Petrobras, and Safe Concordia on charter with MODEC.



The Safe Eurus, a technologically advanced and efficient Dynamically Positioned (DP3), harsh environment semi-submersible safety and maintenance support vessel, can accommodate up to 500 persons with extensive recreation facilities. In addition with a large capacity open deck area and telescopic gangway, the Safe Eurus will provide Petrobras with 300 tonne lift capability.



Total value of the contract is approximately USD 80 million.



Jesper Kragh Andresen, CEO of Prosafe says: "Prosafe is proud to secure this contract to continue the strong partnership with Petrobras built over 8 years of Brazilian operations. The Safe Eurus joining the Safe Notos provides synergy potential and will reaffirm why Prosafe is the benchmark for safe and efficient UMS operations in Brazil."

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The Company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com

29 May 2019

Prosafe SE

